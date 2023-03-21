‘Love Is Blind’: When Was Season 4 Filmed?

Season 4 of Love Is Blind introduces new singles looking for their spouse in the pods. The stars usually have to hide that they filmed the show before it’s released (although some cast members are giving details). So what’s the timeline for the new season? Here is everything we know about the filming of season 4.

When was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 filmed?

Netflix has a habit of filming some reality shows two seasons simultaneously. Or they film seasons back to back.

Season 3 began filming in the summer of 2021in Dallas, right after season 2. That meant the season 3 cast didn’t watch season 2 before filming. The cast had their honeymoon in Malibu, California.

Later in the season, we see the cast closer to their homes. But the beginning where they date in pods is in LA North Studios, according to Variety.

A typical season of Love Is Blind takes 38 days to film, according to The Independent. Contestants are in the pods for 10 days, and that leaves 28 days for the couples to learn more about each other to decide if they’ll get married. Fans have called for clearer time frames on the show in the past. The episode usually give a countdown to the altar after the pods.

When was ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 filmed?

First comes love, then comes reality. Who's ready for a Season 4 like no other? Coming March 24. pic.twitter.com/NlBXeVqDui — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 8, 2023

Netflix has been churning out new seasons of the dating show that it’s hard to keep track of the timeline. Capitol Hill Seattle blog reported that the cast and crew were filming in Capitol Hill in the spring of 2022.

The blog reported in September that Seattle was set to make a new commission to attract more filming and streaming projects. “View a list of just some of the movies set in Seattle, but shot elsewhere here,” a briefing stated, according to Capitol Hill. “This commission would be tasked with addressing that problem and making Seattle a more attractive option for all sorts of film/TV projects.”

The new season premieres on Netflix on March 24, 2023. So the stars will be watching the show about a year after filming.

When will the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 reunion be filmed?

The set of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The reunion is usually filmed while the season is airing. Bartise Bowden made a TikTok with alleged season 3 film dates. He claimed After the Altar was filmed in August 2022, and the reunion was in October. The TikTok was later deleted.

If Bowden was telling the truth, then the reunion was filmed around the season’s premiere date of Oct. 19. So fans might want to keep close attention to when or if the cast post on social media during that time.

Last season Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez posted pictures of their formal clothes for After the Altar on social media. It’s also possible that After the Altar was already filmed based on Bowden’s timeline, and therefore some big reunion moments might not be addressed like last season.