‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Gets a Premiere Date, and It’s Not Far Away

Just when you think the dust from Love Is Blind Season 3 is starting to settle, Netflix hits us with news of the Love Is Blind Season 4 release date! Netflix announced a premiere date for the newest season of its popular reality dating series, and fans won’t have to wait long to watch the romance unfold between entirely new cast members. Here’s what we know about the Love Is Blind Season 4 premiere date, which city the producers pulled the cast from, and more.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 premieres on March 24. | Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2022

When does ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 premiere?

Netflix announced on Feb. 21, 2023, that Love Is Blind Season 4 premieres on March 24. That means in just a little over a month, a brand new cast of singles arrive at the pods as they try to discover whether or not love truly is blind. While the track record of couples on this show isn’t necessarily the best, that doesn’t mean fans won’t watch. Season 3 topped out at almost 48 million hours viewed by subscribers.

Those who plan on watching every single episode in one sitting need to take a breath. Netflix drops shows like Love Is Blind and Perfect Match in weekly batches. The first five episodes premiere on March 24, episodes 6-8 drop on March 31, and episodes 9-11 hit the streamer on April 7. The Love Is Blind Season 4 finale premieres on April 14. Previous seasons of the series includes the reunion as the final episode, and it seems likely Netflix plans to follow the same plan for season 4.

Where was the upcoming season filmed?

Each season of Love Is Blind heads to a different city to give other singles a shot at finding love. Previous seasons pulled cast members from Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas. However, this season is heading to the Pacific Northwest, and fans will watch several singles from Seattle participate in the “social experiment.”

Are any season 3 cast members still married?

Five couples walked out of the pods engaged in Love Is Blind Season 3. However, only two of those couples said “I do” at the altar. Alexa Alfi and Brennon Lemieux are still happily married, along with Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton. Former star SK Alagbada proposed to co-star Raven Ross once again after their season filmed, and the couple planned to marry. Unfortunately, details regarding SK cheating on Raven surfaced shortly after his second proposal, which prompted her to end the relationship.

We understand the need for the constant entertainment that Love Is Blind provides. Thankfully, Netflix continues to drop seasons fairly close together, giving fans their fill of drama, romance, and more. In the meantime, check out Perfect Match. It’s another Netflix reality dating series that features some former cast members from Love Is Blind Seasons 1, 2, and 3.