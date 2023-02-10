‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’: Zanab and Cole Speak for the First Time Since The Reunion

Love Is Blind Season 3 hit Netflix in October 2022, and with it came a new group of singles ready to take part in the dating experience. Of course, a new cast means new drama, and season 3’s cast provided more than enough to keep fans talking. Now, Love Is Blind: After the Altar is back to catch up with everyone from the show, including Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Cole and Zanab had one of the most dramatic breakups of all three seasons. However, during the filming of After the Altar, Zanab and Cole finally took a minute to talk about everything that went down.

During ‘After the Altar,’ Zanab and Cole speak for the first time since the reunion. | Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 cast took aim at Cole during the reunion

Zanab shocked fans of the show when she let loose with a litany of issues she had with Cole throughout their relationship during their wedding. During the reunion, Zanab took time to list out more incidents with Cole that she felt were unfair to her. The women of the cast, along with Brennon Lemiux, quickly made clear they were Team Zanab, and Cole ended the reunion in tears.

During ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Zanab and Cole finally talk

In Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Zanab and Cole had some of their most honest conversations since the show wrapped. Both were determined to speak their piece, and they got the chance to do that during their discussion.

Cole began by apologizing to Zanab for any wrongs that he had done during their relationship. He expressed that he was sorry that he had made her feel uncomfortable and disrespected. Zanab accepted his apology and noted that she had done some things wrong as well. Both expressed that they wanted to move on from the incident. Although, it’s clear there’s no reunion for the couple in the works.

Lingering opinions from Zanab’s remarks during the reunion

Much of the hate directed at Cole stemmed from the “Cuties incident.” Zanab claimed Cole discouraged her from eating two Cuties in one sitting. However, producers aired the clip at the end of the reunion, and it didn’t necessarily match Zanab’s version of the story.

Cole’s response in the scene didn’t line up with Zanab’s claims that Cole controlled what she ate. At that moment, he seemed more concerned than anything about the lack of nutrients she’d consumed that day.

Regardless, it seemed as though the cast made their minds up. While Cole and Bartise Bowden appear to be on good terms, the rest of the stars still back Zanab.

Check out all three episodes of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, exclusively streaming on Netflix.