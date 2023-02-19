‘Love Is Blind’: Alexa’s Alfi’s Vague Apology Creates More Questions Than Answers

Love Is Blind: After the Altar caught up with the cast of season 3 as they navigate their lives after filming the show. Most of the cast targeted Cole Barnett during the reunion for his behavior towards then-fiancé Zanab Jaffreys. During After the Altar, no one seemed to harbor more ill will toward Cole than Alexa Alfi and Brennon Lemieux. Recently, Alexa posted a vague apology on social media, but fans aren’t sure if it’s directed toward Cole or something else. Here’s what we know.

Alexa and Brennon made several remarks indicating they don’t like Cole during the ‘Love Is Blind’ reunion and ‘After the Altar’

Cole took a lot of heat during the Love Is Blind reunion, and almost all of it came directly from Zanab. However, Brennon and Alexa both chimed in a few times with barbs of their own.

Zanab discussed several times she felt Cole disrespected her during their relationship. Plus, she maintained that Cole never apology for any of his behavior. When Cole denied it and said it was “insane” for Zanab to say he never apologized, Brennon snarkily cut in, “How about we not use the word ‘insane’ to describe it?”

During After the Altar, the women from the cast met up for lunch. Zanab spoke about seeing Cole at Alexa’s upcoming birthday party and joked about being single.

Alexa chimed in to say, “You dodged a f****** bullet with that one,” referring to Cole before laughing. She added, “Big shrimp energy with that one.”

Alexa’s posted a vague apology via Instagram Stories

In a recent Instagram Story, Alexa posted apology. However, the vagueness in the apology caused confusion among some fans of the show.

Alexa wrote, “Sometimes things happen inlife that show you a new perspective on things and force you to grow and change, hopefully for thebetter. I’m not a perfect person, and can admit when I’m wrong. I involved myself in something that was not my business to get involved in. I’m just someone who is trying their best, and sometimes I fail.”

She continued, This whole thing is so new to me, and I did not think about how my words could hurt someoneelse. I have apologized in private, and the only reason I’m sharing here as well is to use my platform to show it is okay to apologize when you feel like you’ve done something wrong.”

Alexa concluded by saying she intends to be a better person. However, she never specifically addresses what she’s referring to in her apology, which made some fans wonder if her words were genuine. Plus, the fact that she used Instagram Stories to issue the apology added to the speculation that she didn’t really mean what she posted. Instagram Stories expire, which means not everyone gets a chance to see them.

Fans wonder if the apology refers to her words about Cole during ‘After the Altar’

With no specifics, fans became confused about who Alexa intended the apology to go to, but most believe it referred to Cole.

One Redditor wrote, “Sounds like she’s trying to save face so she doesn’t ruin potential sponsorships/opportunities. Didn’t Cole say he wakes up trying to be a better person and Brennan [sic] tore him to shreds for it?”

Brennon and Alexa both recently updated fans on their relationship with Cole. Speaking to Us Weekly, Brennon said he “didn’t have any ill will toward Cole.” Alexa also added that she “doesn’t believe Cole is a bad person.”

Regardless, we don't see these three hugging it out anytime soon.