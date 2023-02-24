‘Love is Blind’ Hosts Reveal Old-School Secret to Show’s Success

Love Is Blind has captivated viewers since its premiere on Netflix in 2020. The show is a social experiment that allows people to try falling in love without seeing their dates.

According to hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, the success of Love Is Blind may be due to it being a throwback to an old-school style of dating.

‘Love Is Blind’ has been creating marriages for three seasons

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey discuss their show “Love is Blind” on the set of E! Daily Pop I Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Not every couple on Love Is Blind walks away intact. However, the show seems to have created a few lasting marriages.

During the first season, two couples got married: Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton as well as Amber Pike and Matt Barnett. Both pairs tied the knot in 2018 and are still together.

The second season also saw two couples get married on camera in 2021. Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones said “I do” to each other as did Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson. However, both pairs ended up separating in August 2022.

The third season premiered in the fall of 2022. Once again, two couples got married: Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux as well as Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton. Both got married in 2021 and are still together.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey believe the show mirrors old-school dating

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Lacheys discussed Love Is Blind and shared their thoughts on why the show has captivated people all over the world. Namely, the hosts believe the “pods” where contestants spend hours talking to each other really mirror an old-school style of dating.

“What I think is so fascinating is… it’s how love used to be,” Vanessa said of the “pods” concept. “People used to—if we’re going [far] back — it’s sending letters, and then it was letters and a phone call. And you always courted this person.”

Nick added, “And there’s just conversations. You get to know someone so intimately so quickly.”

Vanessa also shared an anecdote: “I remember specifically someone saying, ‘I dated this girl for three years and I’ve already talked to people in these walls more than I have with my girlfriend of three years.’”

When is season 4 coming out?

'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know https://t.co/OQGrQCDaSt — Daily Blast LIVE (@dailyblastlive) February 4, 2023

There has been no information yet about the release date of the fourth season. Netflix did renew Love Is Blind for seasons 4 and 5, and according to Nick, these seasons have already been filmed.

“We’ve filmed five seasons,” he told Women’s Health in October 2022. “Every single one has been so different from the others, so that’s what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective.”

Meanwhile, when Entertainment Tonight recently asked Vanessa about the fourth season, she said three words: “Soon. Marriage. Runaway.”

Finally, producer Chris Coelen also shared that the fourth season will be full of excitement for viewers.

“I will say Love Is Blind season 4 is, in my opinion, absolutely the most incredible, insane, ridiculous, great season of the show that we’ve ever made. It is unbelievable,” he shared.