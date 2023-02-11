‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Star Raven Ross Tells Future Cast Members, ‘Do the Work’

Love Is Blind Season 3 introduced a new set of cast members, including Raven Ross. Raven returned in Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Feb. 10, but she recently gave some advice to anyone planning on joining the series in the future.

‘Love Is Blind’ star Raven Ross | Netflix/Patrick Wymore

It took time for fans to warm up to Raven in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

When Raven appeared on Love Is Blind, she didn’t immediately stand out as a fan favorite. She took time opening up on screen, and some of her behavior made viewers question her likability. In one particular scene, fellow cast member Bartise Bowden opened up to Raven in the pods about a particularly rough moment for him in his life. While he spoke, Raven continued to do jumping jacks and exercises on the other side of the wall. This led several fans to wonder if Raven was the season’s villain.

However, views on the pilates studio teacher’s actions quickly turned around, and she finished the season as one of the viewers’ favorite stars from Love Is Blind Season 3. Many believed she and her fiancé, SK, were the real deal after reuniting their romance after the cameras stopped rolling. However, news surfaced that SK cheated on Raven, and she ultimately chose to break up with him.

Raven’s advice for future ‘Love Is Blind’ stars

Despite not walking away married, Raven says she has almost no regrets regarding her time on the show. During an interview with Narcity, Raven expressed that she did wish she opened up more during her time in front of the camera.

“I’m naturally a more reserved person, so I wish I would have just pushed myself a little further to you know, get out of my comfort zone. But I try not to have any regrets,” Raven said.

Raven also has some advice for anyone considering appearing in future seasons of Love Is Blind.

When asked about any advice Raven would give to future stars, she said, “My advice if you’re going to go out is to really just be yourself. Do the work before, do the work after, don’t try to be anyone else. Just really stick true to who you are and listen to your gut because trying to do anything other than that is going to make the situation even harder.”

She’s still close with the women from her season

Raven also revealed that while she’s single for now, she walked away with a group of very close friends. Fellow cast mates like Nancy Rodriguez, Alexa Alfi, Colleen Reed, and Zanab Jaffrey stayed close with Raven after filming. She even says she hopes that they’ll join her in her love for pilates soon too.

Fans can now catch up with the cast of Love Is Blind Season 3 with the three-episode special, After the Altar.