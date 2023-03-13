‘Love Is Blind’: Zanab Calls out Cole for ‘Weaponizing Mental Health Issues’

In Love Is Blind Season 3, there were multiple heated conversations between Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. Sometimes Jaffrey was forced to defend her mental health. She gave her thoughts on how Barnett talked about mental health in Love Is Blind Season 3.

Cole repeatedly questioned Zanab’s sanity on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3

Barnett and Jaffrey had a rocky engagement almost from beginning to end. Eventually, Barnett started questioning her sanity when they argued. In “The Last Supper,” he talked about getting “different versions of Zanab.”

“There’ll be one day where I wake up, and she’s madly in love with me,” he told the camera. “Then there’ll be another morning where she has all these issues, and I’m just confused.”

Barnett asked her over dinner if she wanted to marry him. She said she probably wouldn’t know until she was walking down the aisle. He told her to be “sweet” and “unassuming.” Jaffrey said she was a catch, and he pushed back on this. “Are you bipolar?” he asked.

“We’re having a very serious conversation,” she said. “What did I ask you just now?” he interrupted. “I asked you a question.”

“You asked if I was bipolar,” she answered. He repeated the question. “Are you projecting?” she asked.

Those comments didn’t stop after their altar day. He also kept saying her claims that he didn’t apologize for his conversation with Colleen Reed was “crazy” and “insane” at the reunion.

Zanab says Cole’s comments on ‘Love Is Blind’ were violent

Fans watched Barnett question Jaffrey’s mental health multiple times. She addressed this in a new interview with the Daily Mail.

“He asked me if I was bipolar twice…the first time he asked, I moved along like you can’t be serious but then reinforced, ‘Did you hear what I said?’” Jaffrey said. “And he asked me again, the second time with a smirk on his face.”

“I found that really violent,” the flight attendant said. “It’s funny you see my eyes shift, and I almost look dead at the camera like, what the hell? I believe in fighting clean and not hitting below the belt. I always handle my relationships with respect.”

She connected Barnett’s words with the history of calling women “crazy.” There is more knowledge about mental health now. But she explained how these kinds of words could set things back.

“People that throw words around like that are the reason that people don’t seek help,” Jaffrey said. “It is such an ugly side of society, which is why we have the mental issues we do. Weaponizing mental health is totally wrong.”

Zanab talked about therapy on ‘After the Altar’

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey on ‘Love Is Blind’ | Netflix

The flight attendant looked much happier on Love Is Blind After the Altar. “I feel like I’ve done a lot of work on myself to where I’m in the best possible place to get into something healthy with someone,” she said in her intro. “And hopefully, get into my forever relationship.”

She told Reed, Alexa Lemieux, Raven Ross, and Nancy Rodriguez that the man in her life was her therapist, Paul. Jaffrey said she stood by her decision to say no at the altar and everything she said.