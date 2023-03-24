It’s back! Netflix’s popular reality TV show Love Is Blind Season 4 premiered on March 24, and with it came a brand new cast of singles hoping to find love. This season takes place in the Seattle area, and several men and women signed on to be a part of what hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey call a “social experiment.” So out of all the new singles in Love Is Blind Season 4, who gets engaged?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-4.]

who gets engaged in 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

Tiffany and Brett are the first to get engaged in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Brett and Tiffany

Brett and Tiffany instantly felt a connection when they “met” in the pods. However, during one particularly vulnerable moment for Brett, Tiffany accidentally fell asleep while he was talking to her. Brett took this hard, but thankfully, he accepted Tiffany’s apology.

“I feel like you are the person who is going to make me better,” Tiffany explained.

“You get me. I feel like you understand me, and you want me to be a better man,” Brett replied before getting down on one knee and popping the big question.

Paul struggles to choose at first, but eventually proposes to Micah

Paul and Micah

Both Paul and Micah developed significant feelings for two different people in the Love Is Blind pods. Micah felt a spark with Kwame, but she admits she fell hard and fast for him. While they had a strong connection, Micah told Kwame that she felt like “the slow burn was how it was supposed to go” and that she had that with Paul.

Paul formed a connection with Amber, and it seemed as if those two might actually end up as each other’s perfect match. However, he tells her that he thought, “you could only take it so far with two people,” and decided to propose to Micah instead.

Marshall and Jackelina get engaged in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Episode 3

Marshall and Jackie

Jackelina hit it off with Marshall, as well as another man named Josh. However, Marshall approached Josh and essentially told him he planned to propose to Jackelina. This solidified Jackelina’s decision to say yes to Marshall. She believes Marshall is the better choice for her in the long run because of his “emotional availability,” and that’s something she strives to have in her life.

Zack and Irina start off on shaky ground

Zack and Irina

In Love Is Blind Season 4, Zack and Irina seem like the couple that might cause the most controversy this season. Irina gives off a bit of a mean girl vibe toward the other women in the pods, and Zack even brings up her behavior. Zack connects with a woman named Bliss, who explains how Irina acts toward the other women. However, Irina convinces Zack that she regrets her actions, and he proposes. When the two meet face-to-face, their awkwardness is off the charts. Will these two make it down the aisle?

Kwame and Chelsea round out the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 couples who get engaged

Kwame and Chelsea

While Kwame fell for two women (Micah and Chelsea), Chelsea’s heart never wavered from knowing Kwame was the one for her. They opened up to one another in the pods, and Chelsea fell head over heels. Both recognize they might face some bumps in the road of their relationship, they want to work through them together.

Stay tuned for the next batch of episodes of Love Is Blind when they premiere on Netflix on March 31.