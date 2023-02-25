‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Claims This Co-Star From ‘Love Is Blind’ Played Things Up For Ratings

Perfect Match hit Netflix on Valentine’s Day and features former reality TV stars from shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Mole, and more. Nick Lachey hosts, and the cast compete in compatibility to challenges as they work to find love. However, Francesca Farago says that one of her co-star attempted to play things up for ratings.

Francesca says one of her ‘Perfect Match’ costars knew how to work the ratings. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Francesca spilled some tea on her ‘Perfect Match’ co-stars

Now that Perfect Match has premiered, stars from the show are making their interview rounds. Luckily for fans, this means they learn some of the juicy details that never made it on screen. Francesca made an appearance on a recent episode of The Viall Files, hosted by Nick Viall, and let listeners in on a few secrets.

Viall asked Francesca if she felt like anyone on the show got a bad edit. Surprisingly, she said no. However, she described Bartise Bowden (Love Is Blind Season 3) as “savage.”

Speaking to Viall, Francesca said, “From what he did in the last few episodes, I don’t think it’s been shown yet. I was like, ‘Oh, this dude’s savage.’”

Francesca said ‘Love Is Blind’ star Shayne Jansen ‘played things up’

One of the biggest issues with reality TV stars appearing on another reality show is that they learn the ropes. They pick up on how to position themselves in certain situations that likely grabs the attention of the producers, which in turn, means the cameras. Seeing an argument or disagreement unfold organically becomes harder. Francesca said that this was the case for Shayne Jansen, who fans know from Love Is Blind Season 2.

Francesca said she and Shayne met on the set of Perfect Match, and she didn’t know much about his time on Love Is Blind. When Viall asked Francesca about her co-stars, she mentioned Shayne.

“Shayne is crazy. He is nuts. I don’t know Shayne, like, in person Shayne, I only know reality TV Shayne, and I know he was playing up certain things for the show, for sure. He would say things like, ‘Oh this is going to be a good storyline.’ Very self aware, but he’s nuts. He was like, ‘If you cross me, I’m coming for you full force,’” Francesca explained.

Viall, who previously invited Shayne onto The Viall Files, agreed with Francesca’s description of Shayne as “intense.” The Canadian native also mentioned a moment when Shayne became angry with her.

In Perfect Match, Francesca wins a trip to the boardroom. This means she chooses the next two people to send on dates. In this particular instance, Francesca chose to send Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle Season 1) on a date with Mitchell Eason (The Circle Season 2), and Shayne became upset because he was currently matched up with Chloe at that time.

Francesca said, “Every time I had a conversation with him, I was like, ‘This guy’s a lot.’ I remember after the date, I put Chloe on a date, and I don’t know if it was shown, but he came up to me and was like, ‘Why’d you do that?’ and I was like, ‘Well, she asked me to put her on a date.’ So that’s all I know. I know he’s like a lot to handle.”

Check out the first eight episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.