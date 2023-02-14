‘Perfect Match’: Who Gains Control of the Boardroom in Episode 2?

The newest Netflix reality TV show, Perfect Match, hit the streamer on Valentine’s Day 2023. Perfect Match gives audiences a twist on the typical reality dating show by combining elements of Survivor, Big Brother, and Bachelor in Paradise. The series stars former cast members from shows like Love Is Blind, The Mole, and Too Hot to Handle while they search for their ideal partner. However, players get eliminated depending on whether or not someone else in the house chooses them as their perfect match. It might seem straightforward, but by episode 2, it’s clear things quickly go from calm to chaotic.

Who were the couples at the beginning of ‘Perfect Match’ Episode 2?

Perfect Match Episode 1 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving Joey in the balance. After talking to Chase, Kariselle ultimately felt like Joey was a better match for her and asked him to match up for the night. Anne-Sophie said her date with Calvin went great, but after getting back to the house, he came off too strong. This turned her off, and she also said she didn’t feel a spark with Zay. Because Kariselle took Joey back, this left Chase open, and Anne-Sophie quickly snatched him up. Zay and Calvin exited the house after ending up as the odd men out.

The couples together at the beginning of Perfect Match Episode 2 are:

Anne-Sophie and Chase

Francesca and Dom

Savannah and Nick

Ines and Shayne

Joey and Kariselle

Anne-Sophie and Chase gain control of the boardroom

This episode of Perfect Match featured a kissing challenge. The players all donned blindfolds and headphones and kissed the other participants. Things quickly got steamy, and afterward, host Nick Lachey arrived to have everyone rate their kisses. Tensions arose when Dom awarded a perfect 10 to Ines but only a nine to his match, Francesca. Chase angered Kariselle as she rated him as one of her top kissers, but he gave her a humiliating three. He claimed she chipped his tooth, which warranted the low score. However, out of everyone, Anne-Sophie and Chase scored the highest, which meant they won both a romantic one-on-one date and a trip to the boardroom to decide which couples to shake up next.

Dom and Francesca question their compatibility ‘Perfect Match’ Episode 2

In Perfect Match Episode 2, Francesca began wondering about her and Dom’s compatibility. The pair’s first kiss only happened due to the challenge, and even after that, Dom gave Ines a higher score than her. After the challenge, the couple talked about whether or not they really were compatible overall. Dom worried that he was playing the entire game too safely for Francesca’s liking. She assured him that she liked his gentle personality, but he still questioned if should step into the role of villain. This thrilled Francesca, and he quickly grabbed the back of her head and kissed her passionately just as the credits rolled.

