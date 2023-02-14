‘Perfect Match’: Who Is Matched Up After Episode 1?

The newest Netflix reality TV show Perfect Match dropped the first four episodes on the oh-so-appropriate Valentine’s Day. The series features some of the streaming network’s biggest reality stars as they compete to find their perfect match. Here’s how the game works and who is matched up after episode 1.

‘Perfect Match’ cast members Nick Uhlenhuth, Francesca Farago, Ines Tazi, and Shayne Jansen | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

How does ‘Perfect Match’ work?

Perfect Match takes some of Netflix’s most desirable reality TV stars and places them in a tropical paradise together. The players match up with who they believe might be their ideal love match. In each episode, the couples compete in challenges to see which couples are most compatible.

That seems simple enough, right? Wrong. Whichever couple wins the challenge gains control of the house and earns a trip to the boardroom. In the boardroom, the winners decide which of the available singles arrive in the house next as they attempt to help some of the others find their perfect matches. This means breaking up current matches to test them with new people. At the end of the day, Netflix is aiming for one thing – drama, and trust us; there’s plenty to go around.

Who is matched up during the first night in ‘Perfect Match’ Episode 1?

The first episode of Perfect Match brings on the following players as the OGs in the house:

Francesca Farago (Too Hot to Handle Season 1)

Joey Sasso (The Circle Season 1)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle Season 3)

Inez Tazi (The Circle France)

Anne-Sophie Petit Frere (Selling Tampa)

Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind Season 2)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle Season 2)

On the first night in the house, everyone has a potential match, but it still requires some strategy because not everyone gets their first pick. For example, Nick had his eyes set on Francesca the moment he stepped foot in the door, but he didn’t make his move soon enough, and she matched with someone else.

By the end of the first night, Francesca and Dom make a connection, and she accepts his request to match. Following those two, the other couples include:

Joey and Kariselle

Shayne and Inez

Nick and Savannah

Zay and Anne-Sophie

However, after Nick blew his shot with Francesca, he asked Savannah, and she accepted. The two plan on using strategy to win. Zay and Anne-Sophie also matched, but it was due to a lack of other options. They were the last two singles standing.

Nick and Savannah decide to shake things up after winning the first challenge

Despite Nick and Savannah not matching up for romantic reasons in Perfect Match Episode 1, they still manage to pull out the win in the first challenge. This means they control the board, and when they arrive in the boardroom, they decide to shake things up in the house.

Kariselle and Joey previously dated, and when they matched, most people believed they had a win in the bag. But it wasn’t long before cracks started to show in their foundation. In the boardroom, Nick and Savannah decide to set Kariselle up on a date with newcomer Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle Season 2). The two hit it off on their romantic date, which puts Joey at risk of getting kicked out. Kariselle and Chase share a steamy kiss right before the cameras roll, leading everyone to wonder if Joey just lost his spot in the house to the new guy.

Nick and Savannah also bring in Calvin Crook (The Circle Season 3) for Anne-Sophie. Ann-Sophie and Zay felt zero sparks for each other. However, while Anne-Sophie said her date with Calvin went great, fans won’t know who she chooses until Perfect Match Episode 2.

Check out Perfect Match Episodes 1-4, streaming exclusively on Netflix.