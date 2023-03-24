‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Where to follow the Cast on Instagram

Once again, fans will watch new people on Love Is Blind Season 4, figuring out if they can stay in love after the pods. Here is where you can find the Love Is Blind cast on Instagram to learn more about them.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season 4 Episodes 1 – 4.]

Irina

Irina of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The business owner found a connection with Zack in the pods. Irina’s Instagram is irina_solo, and her bio says she’s the founder of the event planning company Solo Collective.

Zack

Zack of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The lawyer seems to have an active lifestyle. Zack’s Instagram is zackgoytowski, and his recent pictures show him dressed for jiu-jitsu, swing dancing with a woman, and learning how to wake surf. Zack also talked about his job on the Netflix show. He has a post about graduating from law school in 2020.

Micah

Micah of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The marketing manager left the pods engaged to Paul. Micah is Micah.lussier on Instagram. She posts about her travels to France, Greece, and more. She has multiple beach pictures on her account.

Paul

Paul of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The environmental scientist has a different type of beachy pictures on his account. Paul posts about ocean life and plants as paulpeden on Instagram.

Kwame

Kwame of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The sales development manager went through heartbreak and an engagement in the pods. Kwame is ayokwam on Instagram. The remote worker’s recent posts are of him traveling to different parts of the country.

Chelsea

Chelsea on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Kwame proposed to Chelsea in the end. She is the.chelseagriffin on Instagram, and she posts a lot about her family and friends. In 2021, she also posted about graduating with a Masters’s of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Tiffany

Tiffany of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Tiffany fell in love with Brett in the pods. The client lead recruiter has multiple photos celebrating occasions with her friends as tcpenny on Instagram. She describes herself as a former band nerd and a wandering free spirit.

Brett

Brett of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The design director post about his photography and other work on the.brettbrown. He shares a love of travel with Tiffany, from what we can see on his profile.

Marshall

Marshall of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

The marketing manager proposed to Jackelina, a.k.a. Jackie, in the pods. Three weeks ago, Marshall posted about his short film “Night Thoughts” on Instagram as marshallglaze. His other posts are primarily about affirmations and staying positive.

Jackelina

Jackie in season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ |Netflix © 2023

The dental assistant had already made TikToks about her experience on the reality TV show before its premiere and shared it on her Instagram, jackelinabonds. Jackelina’s other posts after photos of her outfits.

Of course, the cast is careful about giving away any spoilers on their accounts. But fans might want to pay close attention to what the cast has to say on social media later in the season.