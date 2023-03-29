‘Love Is Blind’: What Is Bliss Poureetezadi’s Ethnicity and Race?

Fans watched Bliss Poureetezadi’s time in the pods end in the heartbreak, and they couldn’t learn more about her on the honeymoon. She reveals her ethnicities, talks about representation, and responds to all of the kind comments from Love Is Blind viewers.

Who is Bliss Pourettezadi on ‘Love Is Blind’?

Bliss Poureetezadi on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Bliss revealed she grew up in Alaska and was a fisherwoman. She studied biology then switched careers. But during filming, she worked in cybersecurity.

She made a connection with Zack Goytowski in the pods. They have a soft spot for Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” because of their mothers.

Bliss seemed close with Chelsea Griffin. She told her that she’d wait until she’s 50 years old then have kids by herself if she doesn’t find someone. Chelsea joked about them raising their kids together.

Bliss baked cupcakes for Zack’s birthday. This made Irina Solomonova uncomfortable because she was also interested in him. She then asked Bliss for a candle.

This situation put the pressure on Zack to make a decision. Bliss questioned if he had good judgment when he said he could see himself marrying Bliss or Irina. She revealed in the next episode that her father hasn’t like anyone she brought home. This made Zack worried and he proposed to Irina.

Bliss posts about representing mixed people on ‘Love Is Blind’

Meet the new Love is Blind singles before Season 4 premieres on March 24th. pic.twitter.com/BIDwEZMJae — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 7, 2023

The contestant has a TikTok and she made one revealing her ethnicities. She revealed she is Persian, Black, White, and Mexican.

“I am so excited to represent all my ethnicities in this season of Love Is Blind!” she captioned it. “I am a Persian, Black, White, Mexican American and I’m so proud of that. I’ve often been asked to choose one ‘box’ but I can’t and I won’t because all of this represents who I am. To all mixed people out there, that feel like they don’t wholey belong to one group. I hope you don’t feel you have to choose if you don’t want to.”

Fans commented on the post. “It’s funny bc you look like Tiffany to me,” someone wrote. “I see it [heart emoji]” she replied.

Bliss’s response to supportive ‘Love Is Blind’ fans

First comes love, then comes reality. Who's ready for a Season 4 like no other? Coming March 24. pic.twitter.com/NlBXeVqDui — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 8, 2023

There are many fans angry that Zack didn’t propose to Bliss in the pods. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram and addressed them in the caption.

“My heart is overflowing from all the love and support!” it reads. “Thank you to every single person who has reached out, love you all! I had no idea what to expect coming into this experiment. It shifted me, challenged me, changed me and made me grow in ways I didn’t know I needed.”

“Even with the highs and lows, I am grateful!” it continued. “I made so many beautiful new friendships that will last a lifetime. Please remember we are all humans, we are all on a journey, all at different points. There is no space for hate, racism and bullying. Two wrongs have never and will never make a right. Wish for growth, instead of hurt. I know that’s not always easy, but none of us are perfect. We as women (and people in general) need to take every opportunity to build one another up. Thanks again for all the love, making a girl feel real special.”