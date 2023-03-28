‘Love Is Blind’: Why Jackie Was Upset in Mexico, Talks if Marshall Is ‘up to Par’

The honeymoons come right after the Love Is Blind couples get engaged and see each other for the first time. Emotions usually run high on their trip because the couples spend more time together. Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds explains her emotional night with Marshall Glaze.

Jackie cried about her family in Mexico on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

“Playing With Fire” showed Jackie and Marshall winding down in their hotel room after a good day. “A real commitment to me is loving my family even though my family ain’t perfect,” she told the camera. “And I’m scared that…I’ll lose him. Then I’ll push him away.”

Jackie started sobbing, and Marshall tried to comfort her. She later went to be by herself in the bathroom.

She kept saying she had to return to “this sh*t” after the honeymoon. “You’re not going back alone,” Marshall told her. Jackie talked about being tired, and the door opened. Marshall went in to hold her.

Jackie says her father’s illness is partially why she was upset in Mexico

There was a lot of information missing from the episode that left fans with questions. Jackie talked about the situation with Entertainment Weekly.

“My father, he’s sick,” she said. “He has cancer, so I have to take care of him when I go home every weekend. I make sure that my parents are good, the bill is paid — my dad can’t work no more. I have a lot of family stuff that I have to tend to. Family always comes first. And also, my brother being released from prison, it’s like I have another person to take care of.”

The dental assistant talked about how that impacts her engagement. “My life is not for someone who can’t be up to par in supporting me, and just making sure that you understand my life and knowing that this is always going to be a part of me,” she explained. “That was an emotional moment for me because I didn’t feel like, at that moment, Marshall was up to par and ready for all of the reality that I have back home.”

Jackie and Marshall have more problems ahead

Episode 5 left off with the cast’s last nights in Mexico. Jackie revealed they had sex, and their connection became deeper. But it looks like their physical connection won’t be stable.

The teaser for future episodes shows the couples living together. Marshall cooks breakfast for Jackie, and she is impressed. Another scene shows them talking with someone’s friends or family in their apartment. However, there is a heated clip of them fighting.

“You didn’t wanna sit here and talk,” she told him. “You’re like, ‘I’m leaving.’”

“What else am I supposed to do? Sit in my feelings and sleep next to someone who said I was not man enough for them?” he asked her.

“We don’t have sex!” Jackie responded. Episodes 6 to 8 will be available on Netflix on March 31.