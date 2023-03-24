‘Love Is Blind’: Chelsea Asks Fans ‘Give People the Benefit of the Doubt’ to the Cast

Every season Love Is Blind fans get invested in the love stories of new people. Chelsea Griffin from season 4 gave a message for fans to keep in mind while reacting to the drama of the episodes.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1 – 2.]

‘Love Is Blind’ fans react to Micah and Irina

Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova are looking for love in the new season. They have a good chance of getting engaged. However, it doesn’t seem like they meshed well with the rest of the women. “Are you trying to sabotage my love life?” Irina asked Bliss Poureetezadi in episode 1.

“Me? What?” Bliss asked. Irina laughed it off and said she was kidding. They were interested in the same man, Zack Goytowski, in the pods.

Micah and Irina made fun of Amber Wilder after she came back from her date with Paul Peden with Mardis Gras beads and flowers. “Looks boring,” Irina told Micah after complimenting the flowers to Amber. That’s because Micah was interested in Paul too. Irina then called her a loser.

There were more scenes of them talking about the other women or laughing at them behind their backs. Someone made a Reddit thread calling them bullies.

“I’m just on episode 2 and Irina and Micah keep laughing at and making fun of other girls crying and hurting,” the original poster wrote. “The way Irina complimented Amber’s flowers and then went to make fun of her was disgusting. I dont know if they will get more empathetic and decent as the series progresses but i hope they will be embarrassed when they see themselves on TV.

“Both girls have their comments either turned off or limited on their Instagram accounts. I guess the bullies don’t want to be humbled. Talk about being able to dish it out but not take it,” someone replied.

“They are absolutely disgusting. ABSOLUTELY. Reminded me of all those schoolgirls that bullied me. Horrible,” a viewer claimed.

Chelsea gives a reminder to angry ‘Love Is Blind’ fans

The first five episodes of season 4 are available on Netflix. Fans are forming their opinions about the cast and some of them are getting ahead of it. Chelsea posted a selfie on March 23 in her Instagram Story with a message.

“Brief interruption,” it read. “Just a plug. Please remember I myself, and my cast members are human beings. We have brains, we have hearts, we have feelings. We are daughters, sons, friends, sisters, brothers, teachers, therapists and the lists goes on. Give people the benefit of the doubt. Please do not send screen shots of hurtful comments to members of the show. Everyone has their journey for sure but I am protective of my pod squad. K that’s all, thanks for listening. Peace, love and good vibes!!!”

Micah turned off her comments, and Irina limited comments on her Instagram. Chelsea did return to posting lighter messages on her Instagram Story.

She posted a selfie of her under a hair dryer. “Not ME crying in the salon chair…All of the LOVE. You all have me weak in my knees,” she wrote below the picture.