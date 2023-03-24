‘Love Is Blind’: 3 Hints Brett and Tiffany May or May Not Get Married From Instagram

Fans watched Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell connect in the pods. But will they say yes at the altar? They had to hide the answer after season 4 was filmed. Here are the most significant hints we have on how their Love Is Blind experience ends based on Instagram.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from Love Is Blind season 4 Episodes 1 – 2.]

Who are Brett and Tiffany on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

The first episode showed Tiffany and Brett revealing their longest relationship lasted two years, about 10 years ago in the pods. They wanted to find their “soul mate” or “equal partner.”

Tiffany talked about wanting to prove to people that women could do things despite their expectations. Brett said he had a similar mentality with his family struggling financially to him becoming a director at Nike.

Their connection was almost ruined when Tiffany accidentally fell asleep during an emotional moment (which isn’t uncommon for contestants). But he accepted her apology and proposed.

1. Tiffany’s Instagram photos

Tiffany Pennywell on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Tiffany’s Instagram before filming had a lot of photos with friends that didn’t look professional. Her posting slowed down after the show, but there is a slight difference between the pictures.

Out of the five photos taken after the spring of 2021, two of them look professional. This might be because she married Brett, who is a photographer.

2. Brett’s birthday post

Brett of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Brett and Tiffany celebrated their birthdays in November after filming. Tiffany kept her caption short, but Brett had a longer one about his year and the one coming up.

“I’m grateful to see 35 and I feel like as each year passes, I learn more about myself and become a more complete person,” he said. “Now at age 35 I can honestly say that I’m mentally, physically, and financially in the best shape I’ve ever been and I feel like I’m just hitting my stride. I’m finding my voice, owning & sharing my story, inspiring others, welcoming new challenges, my career is going places I never would have imagined (Director at Nike, what?!?), and I’m unapologetically at peace & proud of the man I’ve become.”

Interestingly, he considered himself more “complete.” Does he feel that way because someone completes him? The director happily hinted that there was more to come.

“Mark my words, I have big things in store this upcoming year and I’m eager to see what year 35 has in store for me. Thank you all for following and for the bday wishes,” he wrote.

This could mean things with work is going well. But we know Brett is part of the Netflix show, and if things didn’t go well, would he be excited to tease it?

3. Possible engagement ring sighting!

Tiffany of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Brett and Tiffany might be very careful of what they post. But their friends are a little less careful.

Two of Tiffany’s closest friends posed for a selfie together. It’s one of the few pictures where the client lead recruiter’s left hand isn’t hidden. You can see she has an engagement ring on her ring finger. The picture is in the 2022 story of one of the pictured friend’s Instagram.

Fans have to wait and see what happens on their wedding day. Episode 12 releases on Netflix on April 14, 2022.