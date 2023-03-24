‘Love Is Blind’: 3 Hints Jackie and Marshall May or May Not Get Married From Instagram

Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze had a deep connection in the pods. However, what will they decide on their wedding day? The cast had to hide spoilers from social media after season 4 was filmed. But here are hints of how their Love Is Blind story ended looking at Instagram.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from Love Is Blind season 4 Episodes 1 – 3.]

Who are Jackie and Marshall on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

The second episode showed Jackie saying she grew up in a strict household. She wants to raise a child who will want to open up to her. Marshall said he also wants to do things differently from his dad.

Jackie later revealed he’s the only one in the pods who tries to understand her feelings. He told her that he was in love with her and wanted her to feel safe.

She did struggle with ending things with Josh because she liked him too. But the dental assistant chose Marshall, and he proposed.

1. Jackie’s flirty reply

Jackie in season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ |Netflix © 2023

The dental assistant posted photos with flirty captions after filming the Netflix show. One of them showed her in an orange set with the caption, “call me later when you all alone [kiss emoji].”

“Ring ring [phone emoji],” someone from a private account commented. “Lemme answer naked [tongues out emojis],” Jackie replied.

This could be a friendly interaction that looks flirty. But it also could be a sign that Jackie has no reason to hold back with how things come across because she’s single.

2. Jackie and Marshall are not following each other

Jackie and Micah on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

At the time of writing this article, Marshall follows multiple in his cast like Joshua “JP” Schultz, Kwame Appiah, and Brett Brown. He’s also following Natalie Lee and Iyana McNeely from Love Is Blind Season 2. But he’s not following Jackie.

Jackie isn’t following as many people connected to the show or Marshall. However, she’s on good terms with Chelsea since she wished her happy birthday on Instagram.

Couples on the show may purposely avoid each other online to avoid rumors. Fair enough! But what are their friends and family saying?

3. Reactions to Marshall’s ‘Love Is Blind’ announcement

Marshall of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

Every cast member has posted their cast photo and quote on their page. Marshall’s quote in his picture is, “I accept that everyone isn’t perfect, including myself.”

Many people in the comments are excited to see him in the new season. However, there are a few that raises an eyebrow.

“Now this is content I won’t miss [worried emoji, laughing emoji, and popcorn emoji” someone from a private account wrote.

“Oh noooo [yelling emoji and three monkeys covering their eyes] congrats this just got even more interesting [laughing crying emojis],” another person from a private account commented.

Another person with a private account wrote, “[eyes emoji, popcorn emoji, and crying laughing emoji] I’ll def. be tuning in bro.”

Marshall follows two of those accounts. So they may know something happened that didn’t make the process smooth for the marketing manager.

Sadly, fans will have to wait for the finale episode, which is released on Apr 14, 2023, to get confirmation of what happens. But these two might not say yes on the final day of the reality TV show.