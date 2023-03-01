‘Love is Blind’: SK Claims Raven Was Still in Contact With Her Ex During The Show

Nearly a month after Love is Blind Season 3 star Raven did her first in-depth interview about the end of her second engagement to SK due to his cheating scandal, SK is speaking out. While SK claims he’s trying to take accountability for his role in the ordeal, he alleges there was some inappropriate contact between Raven and her ex that he learned about, which ultimately led to some of his decisions at the start of their courtship. Still, he says he wishes he had handled things differently.

‘After the Altar’ star Raven addresses SK cheating on her in the final episode. | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

SK claims Raven was in communication with her ex before their first failed wedding on the show

Per SK, there’s a reason he and Raven’s “chemistry” was off during filming. “Raven revealed to me that her ex was still in the picture while we were filming [Love Is Blind season 3]. This was the primary reason why our onscreen chemistry was kind of off, and I think the audience could sense that,” he told PEOPLE Magazine. “To me, [I thought] maybe she just didn’t feel comfortable yet, and I wanted to give her and create that safe space for her to become comfortable.”

Source: YouTube

He says it’s one of the reasons he said no at the altar. He claims their communication continued and that Raven was speaking to an older guy even after they picked up their relationship post-wedding. “I personally witnessed incidents of communication between her and this older guy,” SK added. “Whether him still blowing up her phone, trying to call or FaceTime her, or even a text message that talked about the possibility of them having kids together.”

Regarding SK’s claim, Raven denies it. She says his account is “completely untrue.”

The ‘Love is Blind’ star says he never physically cheated on Raven

While SK notes he did communicate with other women via text, phone, and social media, he says there was never any overlap in his relationship with Raven. He also insists he never physically cheated on her.

Source: YouTube

“I was not dating anyone when [Raven and I] decided to go into a committed, exclusive relationship,” he said. “Despite me being from a polygamous family, which was a very sensitive topic for me to share on the show, it is not the kind of lifestyle that I subscribe to, and I never will.”

He says that any communication with the women happened while he was single and before he and Raven decided to be together for the second time. However, he does admit to communicating with one woman after they recommitted to one another, which he says he regrets.

Raven says SK admitted he was not attracted to her

According to Raven, it wasn’t just that SK was cheating on her for their entire relationship, it was who he was cheating with. Once the other women came forward with their receipts to prove they were with SK during the same time as Raven, she noticed they looked completely different from her.

When she confronted SK about it, she says he told her he was not attracted to her. But Raven claims there were red flags for several months with SK critiquing her appearance.

“We had basically lived together the entire summer, we had our apartment, and anything I would wear, it was just always something. And then sending the picture [of another woman on Instagram] — it was always these girls that looked nothing like me,” she claimed during an interview on the Viall Files podcast. “I was so sad, and I even started to say to him, ‘You don’t really like me, you don’t like the way that I look.’ … And then when all of these girls came out, and more of the critics were like, ‘Raven, he doesn’t even like girls that look like you. He never liked you to begin with.’ I’m like, ‘Little do y’all know that was something I was bringing up.’ … In the end, he basically admitted it [and] said, ‘You’re not my type. I’m not attracted to you.’”