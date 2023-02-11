‘Love is Blind’: Nancy Says Friendship With Bartise Ended Following ‘After the Altar’ Taping

Love is Blind fans received an update on Season 3 couples a year after their weddings. Many fans have been wondering whether or not Nancy and Bartise kept in touch after he left her stunned at the altar. The After the Altar special caught up with them, and they revealed they’d been working on a friendship. But after filming ended, Nancy put the final nail in the coffin in their relationship, proving that not all exes can be friends.

Bartise says no to Nancy at the altar

Nancy appeared confident at the altar regarding her future with Bartise. Though the two struggled with blending their families, as Nancy’s family was supportive of her choice, and Bartise’s family was skeptical of the dating experiment, they marched down the aisle regardless. But Bartise broke Nancy’s heart when he said no instead of “I Do.” According to Nancy, she was blindsided because she initially didn’t want to go forward with their wedding but claims Bartise begged her to do so.

“Our relationship, about halfway through, completely changed,” Nancy told E! News. The two also struggled after Bartise was honest about his physical attraction to Raven, who he connected with in the pods. Bartise was also concerned about Nancy having business ties with her ex. “I told him I was going to say ‘no’ two weeks into being in Dallas, and he said, ‘Please give me another chance, I want to turn things around,'” Nancy added. She reinforced such feelings at the reunion, confronting Bartise over feeling led on through tears.

But Bartiste has a different story. He says he wasn’t sure what his answer would be on their wedding day, but says Nancy didn’t make him feel confident in their relationship. “Both answers were a possibility on wedding day,” Bartise told E! News. “I felt that for both of us. Nancy told me straight up, before the wedding, that she was going to say ‘no’ to me. That scared me a little bit and encouraged me to remind myself who I fell in love with in the pods.”

Nancy tried being friends with Bartise against her family’s wishes

Despite the heartbreak, Nancy says she wanted to give their friendship a shot. On the After the Altar special, Bartise and Nancy meet for drinks and reveal they’ve been communicating. But Nancy has been keeping their communication a secret from her family, who were vocal with Bartise at the wedding after he turned Nancy down. They felt he played games.

When Nancy comes clean with her family, they aren’t in support of her keeping lines of communication open with Bartise. She admits she has trouble dating because there are leftover feelings for Bartise, though Bartise tells the guys that he no longer has any romantic interest in Nancy. Nancy’s brother suggests she cut ties and move on, and her mother argues that she deserves better.

She told TODAY.com that she appreciated her family having her back in spite of their criticism. “It further validated the type of love that we carry in our family. That love is deep, she says. “I’m so thankful that my family was able to speak on my behalf — what I wanted to say but what I couldn’t say in that moment because I was at the altar.”

Why Nancy says her friendship with Bartise ended following ‘After the Altar’ taping

Nancy vowed to herself by the end of the After the Altar special that she’d break free of Bartise once and for all. She stuck to her guns.

“We’re not friends,” she said in an update. “It was something that I knew that I needed to do to remove myself from that kind of environment. If you’re not doing anything for me personally, you’re not helping me grow in any kind of way. It’s really just extra baggage that I wanted to leave behind, and that was part of my decision to separate myself.”