‘Love Is Blind’: Natalie Lee on ‘Sources’ Saying Micah and Paul Aren’t ‘Genuine’

The alums of Love Is Blind are giving their opinions about season 4. Here is why Natalie Lee questions whether Micah Lussier and Paul Peden are truly more than friends.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden get engaged on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

Paul and Micah | Cr. Netflix

There were complicated love triangles in season 4. Micah became close with Paul and Kwame Appiah. Paul was strongly considering Micah and Amber Wilder. But in the end, Micah and Paul got engaged.

They went to the honeymoons with the other couples, and things got awkward. Kwame was there engaged to Chelsea Griffin, and it didn’t seem like the feelings between him and Micah were over.

“I really do care about you as a person and the connection we made,” Micah told him. “I still think about you. I hope the best for you. I don’t know. I just want you to be happy.”

They had a long talk after Micah joked about a failed proposal to Kwame that hurt his feelings. Chelsea saw this and felt like it was disrespectful.

Natalie Lee thinks Micah and Paul aren’t genuine

Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 | Netflix

Season 2 stars Lee and Deepti Vempati are reacting to season 4 on their podcast, Out of the Pods. In reaction to episodes 4 to 5, they had strong opinions about Micah and Paul.

“I don’t see any chemistry between Paul and Micah,” Lee said. “Absolutely none,” Vempati agreed. Lee claimed she heard information about the couple from “sources.”

“I was gonna save this for later on because I’m not sure how their storyline plays out,” Lee said. “But I did hear that I think they aren’t–and I said this in the previous episode I don’t think they’re the most genuine in that relationship. I think they have a feeling that they know it’s not gonna work out and just kinda staying together.”

“I think that’s why you kinda see Paul not really having any reaction to the Kwame and Micah conversation,” Lee added. Her theory is that they’ll try to portray themselves as a strong couple in the next episodes to make it to the altar. But they won’t say yes on decision day. This is based on her sources which makes her believe they are friends using each other for reality TV screen time.

Micah questions her relationship with Paul

Episode 5 gave a taste of what’s to come in the next three episodes. Micah and Paul walk together on a date. She is holding roses. They also hug each other at a cast outing.

“I love Micah immensely, and I do want her the rest of my life,” Paul says. Another clip shows them meeting Micah’s family.

“I haven’t told you anything, but we’re engaged,” Micah told her parents as she showed her ring. They look shocked.

Micah also talked to Irina Solomonova about her attraction to Paul. She’s taken aback when Irina says she felt “romance” with him. The next clip shows Micah telling Paul she doubts “where we’re at.” Episode 5 to 8 will be available on Netflix on March 31.