Chris Pine has done just about everything in Hollywood. The 43-year-old has starred in blockbuster franchises, indie flicks, and rom-coms, as well as TV sitcoms, series, and comedies. No wonder Pine was getting “bored and frustrated” with his entertainment career. He was ready to try something new, hence his directorial debut with Poolman. The Don’t Worry Darling star also seems ready to spice up his wardrobe. Learn more about Pine’s new comedy mystery movie and out-there look for the premiere.

Chris Pine at the ‘Poolman’ premiere celebrating Pine’s directorial debut | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chris Pine rolled up to LA’s Vista Theatre in a blue work van outfitted with his Poolman character’s “Awesome Aquatics” logo and catchphrase, “Love’s alive in Los Angeles,” emblazoned on its sides. The Star Trek star exited the vehicle and began signing autographs in a surprising get-up. Pine donned a beige tee shirt reading “I heart LA,” a cream blazer, and gray-blue corduroy short-shorts.

Chris Pine on April 24, 2024 | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The Just My Luck star added sporty sunglasses, red striped tube socks, and hiking boots with red laces. The final touch: a pink faux peony flower pinned to his lapel. Pine seemed to channel his Poolman character, Darren Barrenman. He grew his blonde wavy hair to his chest and let his scraggly beard go gray.

Chris Pine at Vista Theatre | 1st photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Not only did Pine direct Poolman, but he also produced, co-wrote, and starred in the comedy mystery, reports Rotten Tomatoes. In it, pool cleaner Barrenman (Pine) discovers a significant water heist in LA. Poolman also stars Danny DeVito, DeWanda Wise, Annette Bening, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ray Wise, and Stephen Tobolowsky. It premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival and will debut in the U.S. on May 10.

Armie Hicks Jr., John Ortiz, Jennifer Jason Leigh, DeWanda Wise, Chris Pine, Danny DeVito, Patty Jenkins, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Hollis W. Chambers at the ‘Poolman’ premiere | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pine shared more about his inspiration for Poolman with People. “I think I just got to a point in my career where I was bored and frustrated, and I’ve been doing a lot of the similar things, and this really made me happy,” he explained. “I just wanted to pursue what made me happy, and this is what came out.”

Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford; John Cho and Chris Pine at the ‘Poolman’ premiere | ; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pine’s parents celebrated with the Jack Ryan actor at the Poolman premiere. His dad, Robert Pine, and mom, Gwynne Gilford, said their son didn’t seem interested in acting until college. “Then he went to Berkeley as an English major, and he wanted to meet people,” Robert told People. “And somebody said, ‘Why don’t you come and try out for this play?’ So we did. My wife and I went up to see it, and within five minutes, we’re going, ‘Holy, he’s really good,’ … And then he said afterward, ‘I think maybe I’d like to try this.’ I said, ‘Go for it.'”

Gwynne Gilford, Chris Pine, and Robert Pine at a party in 2019 | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Robert and Gwynne are actors, too. Robert starred on NBC’s CHiPs for six seasons, among many other roles. Gwynne appeared on several TV shows and movies throughout the ’70s and ’80s, including The Young Lawyers and The Waverly Wonders.