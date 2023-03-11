This Person in Chris Pine’s Inner Circle Said He Looked Like ‘Rachel From Friends’

Chris Pine is one of the all-time favorite “Hollywood Chrises,” a star who has acted in a wide variety of genres. Pine has appeared in many fan-favorite movies, from The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement to Wonder Woman. Charming and self-deprecating, Pine never hesitates to make a joke at his own expense.

Notably, in a recent video interview with Esquire, Pine joked about the headline-making hairstyle that he rocked during the press tour for Don’t Worry Darling — even admitting that he finally cut his hair after one particular person told him that he looked like Rachel from Friends.

Chris Pine has appeared in many popular movies

Pine embarked on his Hollywood career in the early 2000s, after his breakout role in the beloved 2004 movie The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Over the next few years, he appeared in several high-profile movies, including Just My Luck and Smokin’ Aces. Although he got his start as a star in romantic comedies, Pine soon turned his attention to fantasy and science fiction. He landed the sought-after role of Captain Kirk in the 2008 movie Star Trek.

Through it all, Pine has retained his unique sense of style and his affinity for doing his own thing. Known by fans for his laid-back and affable demeanor, Pine has shown that he doesn’t mind poking fun at his own “fashion fails.”

The actor’s publicist told him he looked like Rachel from ‘Friends’

Chris Pine takes a picture on the “Don’t Worry Darling” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival I John Phillips/Getty Images

Pine often looks dashing on red carpets and press tours. However, he rocked a very unusual look for the 2022 Don’t Worry Darling press tour. Pine, who had a supporting role in the Olivia Wilde-directed project, wore his generally close-cropped hair long and flowing almost to his shoulders.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Pine admitted that he was prompted to cut his hair short again following comments from his publicist, who compared his hairstyle to a famous TV character. “I thought I was looking pretty fly,” Pine said. “The hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said that I look like Rachel from ‘Friends.’ I couldn’t unhear it. It was the first day of my first time in Venice.”

Chris Pine has a new ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ film coming out

After his publicist slammed his hairstyle, Pine went back to his significantly shorter haircut. He also left the drama of Don’t Worry Darling behind him, embarking on roles in several new projects.

His latest movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to release in theaters on March 31. The film, named for the iconic game, tells the story of a group of thieves who embark on an epic adventure to stop a villain from taking control of the world.

Pine has the leading role in the film, playing Edgin the Bard. He’s supported by top character actors such as Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, Hugh Grant as Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue, and Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer.

The film has been in development for nearly 10 years while multiple studios vied behind the scenes for the rights to make the project. However, with the release date finally nearing, fans will finally see the epic role-playing game brought to life.