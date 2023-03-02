Florence Pugh Won’t Discuss the ‘Nitty-Gritty Details’ of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour

Don’t Worry Darling is a psychological thriller released in 2022. Even if you didn’t catch the film, there’s little chance you missed out on the drama surrounding the movie’s release. From the romance between star Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde to her alleged animosity toward to female lead Florence Pugh, there was a lot of it. The press tour brought daily headlines breaking down every detail. Still, for Pugh at least, that’s all in the past. In a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh refused to discuss the Don’t Worry Darling press tour drama at all.

As Wilde’s second directorial project, there was a lot of excitement surrounding Don’t Worry Darling at first. By the time the 2022 press tour rolled around, however, word had spread about the tension on the set. Notably, some rumors claimed that Pugh was put off by the budding romance between Wilde and Styles. That alleged tension translated to the press tour itself, beginning with Shia LaBeouf refuting Wilde’s claim that she had fired him from Don’t Worry Darling.

In September 2022, Pugh skipped the press at Venice Film Festival. Meanwhile, Wilde denied that there was any bad blood between the two. But according to People Magazine, Pugh and Wilde noticeably avoided each other at other promotional events. They posed at opposite ends of the lineup for photo ops and seemingly refused to interact on red carpets.

While Wilde and Pugh have both consistently refused to bash the other, or say that anything negative happened on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, many fans believe that there’s more to the story. They shouldn’t look for clarification from Pugh anytime soon, however. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pugh said that she didn’t want to address the Don’t Worry Darling drama.

“Ideally I don’t really want to be going down the Don’t Worry Darling conversation,” she said in response to a question from the interviewer. She compared it to her latest film, The Wonder, calling the press tour “so positive.” She added, “I don’t really feel the need to go into the nitty-gritty details of Don’t Worry Darling. So if it’s okay, I’ll probably just let that one sit.”

Pugh also alluded to the fact that she’s aware of all the chatter surrounding the press tour, explaining why she keeps things positive online. “The more follows you get (on social media), the more aware you are of what it is that you’re saying,” she shared. “Not that I say a lot of bad stuff, but not everybody understands who you are when they start following you.”

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ received poor critical reviews

Although Don’t Worry Darling made headlines during the press tour, it didn’t hold up so well after it was released. While it was a modest commercial success, it received many poor reviews from critics. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, Don’t Worry Darling has 38% on the Tomatometer. Many critics called out the plotting and scriptwriting. “Actress Olivia Wilde follows her winning directorial debut, 2019’s Booksmart, with a movie that’s scriptstupid,” wrote one critic.

Ultimately, it seems as though Don’t Worry Darling will be remembered more for the press tour drama and alleged bad blood behind the scenes than for the story or the characters it presented.