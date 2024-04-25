Wendy Williams was once the host of The Wendy Williams Show, a daytime talk show that gave Williams a platform to share her unfiltered opinions regarding Hollywood stars and gossip. The show ended in 2022, and Williams came under financial guardianship that same year. Her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, recently claimed that Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, “depleted” his ex-wife’s finances.

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, says Williams’ guardian ‘depleted’ Williams’ money

Wendy Williams is under financial conservatorship after Wells Fargo claimed the host was of “unsound mind” in 2022. Today, her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, oversees Williams’ finances. According to Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, Morrissey is depleting Williams of her money.

Hunter and Morrissey discussed the matter in divorce court on Friday, April 19, 2024. Hunter’s divorce payments that he received from Williams stopped in 2022 after the courts placed her under a financial conservatorship. Hunter wants Williams’ payments to continue, and he also wants to see Williams’ financial records. Unfortunately, Morrissey hasn’t been forthcoming with the documents.

“There were blatant lies in what [Morrissey] has been telling us, and we still haven’t seen the bank records, and she’s supposed to give us access to the retirement accounts,” Hunter told the judge, according to The Sun. “There has been gross negligence, and as far as her being a guardian, I don’t trust this woman.”

“I’m not just concerned about the money, but she’s come in and swooped in and depleted the accounts in that time,” Hunter continued. “This has become a real travesty.”

Guardian Sabrina Morrissey claimed that Wendy Williams ‘overpaid’ Kevin Hunter in their divorce

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, wants the divorce payments to resume. However, Williams’ conservator, Sabrina Morrissey, alleged that Williams “overpaid” Hunter in the divorce agreement. Morrissey wanted Hunter to return over $100,000 to Williams. According to the couple’s Marital Settlement Agreement, Williams no longer had to pay Hunter under specific circumstances due to a severe income decrease.

“She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers … that he was paid through January of 2022,” Morrissey said in a court filing, according to The Sun. “As a result, [Hunter] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Williams].”

Hunter disagreed with Morrissey’s statements. “I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses, and having been without this income for 23 months has affected me greatly,” he stated.

The talk show host’s son said people take financial advantage of his mother’s situation

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams, and Kevin Hunter Jr. | Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Kevin Hunter isn’t the only person in Wendy Williams’ life who wants answers regarding her financial situation. Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., spoke on the docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? about his mother. He also spoke to The Sun about Williams’ guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. He questioned Morrissey’s motives.

“In terms of who is there now, people have put other things in front of her actually healing and getting better, and unfortunately, unlike many other alcoholics, she is worth a lot more money,” Hunter Jr. said. ” … I don’t know what the ultimate goal is for [Morrissey] as the person in charge of stuff, but there have never been articles put out saying [Williams] isn’t OK.”

“I don’t feel like Sabrina has done a great job at all,” he continued.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, follow Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s Instagram.