Wendy Williams lived her life as an open book throughout a 37-year career in show business. She never held back on talking about any aspect of its ups and downs, including the difficulties she experienced in her marriage to ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. She once admitted she thought about divorcing Hunter shortly after they were wed, calling him a “serial cheater.”

Wendy Williams questioned Kevin Hunter’s fidelity throughout their marriage

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter tied the knot in 1997. She told Business Insider in 2021 that she was planning her divorce from Hunter for almost 20 years.

Williams admits she was ready to divorce Hunter “the second year. Because that’s when I finally got pregnant with [my son] young Kevin and gave birth to him.”

“I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, ‘I’m planning my divorce,'” she stated. “Kevin was a serial cheat.”

She continued, “He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant.”

Wendy Williams said she stayed in her marriage for her son Kevin Hunter, Jr.

Williams claims Kevin Hunter cheated on her because he “got too comfortable.” However, she had one big reason to stay within her marriage: her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

“I couldn’t [leave] because the bigger the talk show got, and the more I would look into my son’s eyes, the more I decided to give of myself. I figured I’d get it on the back end, so to speak,” she explained.

She continued, “I prayed young Kevin would be smarter than his parents and that I would be able to execute the proper divorce and be the proper single mother.” However, she adds, “I don’t regret meeting Kevin.”

Williams added, “I don’t regret falling in love. I don’t regret staying with him for all 25 years — 21 of them married.”

Wendy Williams has experienced addiction and health issues

Since Wendy Williams opened up about the end of her marriage, her life has taken massive turn. The entertainment personality has battled addiction, the loss of her series, The Wendy Williams Show, and a diagnosis of Graves Disease, lymphedema, primary progressive aphasia, and frontotemporal dementia.

Her personal and professional struggles were documented in the Lifetime limited series Where Is Wendy Williams? In the documentary, over nearly two years, cameras chronicled Williams’ life following the end of her talk show.

The raw and unfiltered documentary explains why Williams was placed under financial guardianship and delves into her mental and physical issues, as well as her erratic behavior. Williams, her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., and her manager, William Selby, are all credited as executive producers.

