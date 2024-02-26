The talk show host's latest health diagnosis dashed any 'hope' Suzanne Bass had of Wendy Williams returning to TV.

A former producer of The Wendy Williams Show says it is “impossible” for Wendy Williams to return to television. This comes on the heels of Williams’ longing to return to the medium as depicted in the Lifetime limited series Where Is Wendy Williams?

Wendy Williams’ ex-producer believes a TV return is out of the question

Wendy Williams’ ex-Wendy producer Suzanne Bass shared her thoughts regarding Williams’s possible television return to People. She said that William’s latest health diagnosis dashed any “hope” she had.

Williams’ PR team shared a statement on Feb. 22, 2024, that revealed the former talk show host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Bass said this diagnosis makes returning to television “impossible” for her longtime friend.

“Since Wendy’s been off the air, there’s been a huge void in both daytime TV and pop culture,” Bass said. “I think there’s always been a glimmer of hope for a comeback for her, but since this diagnosis, that seems impossible. It makes me very sad.”

“I do know it takes time to diagnose conditions like this,” she continued. “I’m saddened by it all. Because people are constantly saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if Wendy makes a comeback?’”

Bass concluded that she was “sad” about Williams’ health. She told People, “To have this sort of diagnosis, there’s some finality to it.”

Ex-‘Wendy’ producer looked back on Wendy Williams’ health

Wendy Williams on the set of the ‘Wendy’ Show in 2016 | Brook Christopher/FilmMagic

Suzanne Bass, who worked on Wendy Williams’ show from 2008 to 2022, says looking back, she now realizes there were signs of trouble healthwise for the host. However, at that time, Bass had no inkling of the conditions Williams would eventually face.

She told People Magazine, “But you can go back and see the show, and there’s really long periods of quietness where she’s not speaking. And you’re thinking, ‘What’s happening?'”

Bass believes there were early signs that something was wrong, as Williams was sometimes seen “grasping” for words. “Maybe that’s what was happening back then,” she deduced.

Suzanne Bass marked the end of her working relationship with ‘My Wendy’ on social media

In an Instagram post dated June 17, 2022, Suzanne Bass marked the end of her working relationship with Wendy Williams. A heartfelt series of statements encapsulated Bass’s feelings for her longtime friend and co-worker.

Bass wrote, “I remember buying a Hot Pink purse to match the set when I got hired for Season 1. It wasn’t until Season 2 that I started standing within 10 feet of her throughout the show. You try standing that close to someone for many years and not catch feelings.”

She discussed her long friendship with Williams. However, Bass called the entertainer’s “ability to just be funny off the cuff” something about her she’ll always remember.

“These past 13 years have been full of highs and lows, and I wouldn’t change it for the world. From deep sadness to relief. Saying goodbye is never easy, is it? I wish nothing but the best for My Wendy from her Suzanne.”

Wendy Williams’ health was documented in the Lifetime limited series Where is Wendy Williams?. She has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).