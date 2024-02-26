The former talk show host took the Duchess of Sussex to task for saying she didn't realize how difficult royal life would be in 2019.

Wendy Williams never held back when it came to her opinions about celebrities. So it was no surprise in 2019 when she blasted Meghan Markle for complaining about royal life on the Wendy show. On the heels of Meghan sharing how difficult being a royal was, Williams clapped back, “Nobody feels sorry for you.”

Wendy Williams told Meghan Markle she knew what she was ‘signing up for’

In 2019, Meghan Markle spoke to ITV for the Harry & Meghan: An African Journey documentary. There, she confessed to having trouble acclimating to royal life.

“When I first met Harry, my friends were so excited. My US friends were happy because I was happy,” Meghan said. “But my British friends, they were sure he was lovely, but they said I shouldn’t do it because ‘The British tabloids will destroy your life.’ I just didn’t get it.”

After playing that clip, Williams weighed in on Meghan’s statements in a video clip published by The Daily Mail. “Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you,” Williams stated. “You knew what you were signing up for, girl!”

“Yes, you did. You knew exactly what you were doing,” the former talk show host said on an episode of Wendy. “And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

Wendy Williams said she knew Meghan Markle wouldn’t last as a royal

Wendy Williams on the set of the ‘Wendy’ Show | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Throughout Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tenure as senior royals, Wendy Williams regularly spoke about the couple as part of the Hot Topics segment of Wendy. While the official YouTube channel for the now-canceled series no longer exists, fans have archived some episodes.

“I told you when they got married, it was gonna go down,” Williams said in a show clip. “Now it’s going down, and people are shocked.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to step away from the royals. Who wouldn’t?” she asked. “However, I think the social media post was wrong.”

Williams believed the couple could have just quietly left. She didn’t think the couple should have consulted “grandmama [Queen Elizabeth].”

The media personality also claimed that Meghan had Harry “hook, line, and sinker.” She also alleged in the clip that Harry wanted to split from the royal family for years but was waiting for the right woman to facilitate his wishes.

Wendy Williams once claimed Meghan Markle tried to get a job on the ‘Wendy’ Show

BET reports that in a separate Hot Topics segment of Wendy, Wendy Williams shared a personal story regarding Meghan Markle with her audience. She claimed the Duchess of Sussex once tried to get a job on Williams’ talk show.

“Confidentially speaking, I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle, and I respect her game,” Williams said. “However, she’s a bit of a wild card.”

“You know, because she goes from being the Deal Or No Deal girl — oh, yes! She opened the suitcases for, what’s his name? Howie Mandel. So, this girl is looking for fame, you guys, OK?”

That was when Williams claimed Meghan once applied for work on Wendy. However, she wasn’t specific about just when Meghan applied.

“And remember the story here at Wendy. She came here, to Wendy, to find out what she could do here,” she said. “So she’s been here,” Williams concluded.

“She’s been in our buildings; We have her DNA. And then she’s the actor, you know, from Suits, and she’s giving it up. But just keep in mind, she’s an act-ress.”

Wendy Williams’ health struggles were documented in the Lifetime limited series Where is Wendy Williams. She has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).