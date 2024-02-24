Wendy Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is allegedly questioning whether his mother is in the right care. Here's what's going on.

Fans know Wendy Williams for her authentic comments and outspoken nature on The Wendy Williams Show. She hosted the television series from 2008 to 2021, and fans have wondered what she’s up to since her show’s cancellation. Unfortunately, Williams faces unprecedented health issues that filmmakers explore in the two-part documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?. And her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., questions whether his mother is getting the care she needs, according to sources.

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., is allegedly ‘questioning’ if his mother is getting the proper care

Wendy Williams with her husband and son | Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Where Is Wendy Williams? explores Wendy Williams’ life after the cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, and viewers will see several prominent figures from her life give their opinions. Kevin Hunter Jr. is Williams’ only child, and the 23-year-old has managed to stay out of the spotlight. He and Williams seem to have a close relationship, as Williams has publicly spoken about how Hunter Jr. supports her in her career choices.

Williams’ health has reportedly declined over the past several years, and a legal guardian oversees her finances and health. In 2023, Williams received a diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. She previously received diagnoses of Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema, and she dealt with alcoholism that affected her brain.

As for Hunter Jr., he reportedly doesn’t know where his mother currently receives treatment. “Kevin has spoken to his mom occasionally, and he knows she’s in some sort of treatment facility, but he’s not sure exactly what it is or where it is,” an insider told The Sun. “He is also questioning if she’s getting the care she really needs.”

Hunter Jr. isn’t the only one unsure of his mother’s whereabouts. Williams’ brother, sister, and niece also don’t know her location. Williams’ conservator is reportedly the only one who knows where she receives treatment.

He worried that people were ‘taking advantage’ of his mother

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., spoke out with concern regarding his mother’s care in the past. He told The Sun that his mother’s physical and mental health has declined, and she was put under a conservatorship.

“I know there are all sorts of things happening that I know in her right mind she would never agree to,” he said. “As hard as it is seeing her being taken advantage of, I know that if I’m making sure she, as a person, is OK, that is the important thing. Because, eventually, she’s going to realize the craziness that’s been going on.”

Hunter Jr. added that people were “taking advantage” of his mother’s income. “What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and, in my opinion, that should not be a priority at all,” he continued. “And whoever has been hired, they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

Kevin Hunter Jr. expresses concern in ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

Viewers watching Where Is Wendy Williams? will see Kevin Hunter Jr. express concern for his mother. The trailer for the documentary series shows Hunter Jr. stating that Williams does her best to make it seem like “everything is OK,” but it’s all smoke and mirrors.

“My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always,” he says. “But, in reality, there’s something wrong going on.”

“My mom, she always talks about how she wants to work,” he continues in another part of the trailer. “I feel as though she’s worked enough. She has people around her who are ‘yes’ people and allowing this to continue.”

Where Is Wendy Williams? premieres Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.