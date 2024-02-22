Wendy Williams’ family reveals what fans can expect to see on the talk show host’s upcoming documentary ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

Wendy Williams is making a comeback with a documentary that’s set the internet ablaze. But in light of the host’s medical and emotional state, the documentary won’t be showing the Williams that fans were familiar with.

Wendy Williams’ niece gives further insight into ‘Where Is Wendy Williams?’

Wendy Williams | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The trailer for the upcoming Williams documentary has already forecast the talk show host’s bleak journey. The controversial icon is shown arguing with family members who are concerned about her well-being. And despite the star’s invaluable support system, it seems challenging for her to move past old, self-destructive vices.

Apart from family problems, Williams has also experienced some financial hardship, claiming her trusted team scammed her out of millions.

Williams’ close niece, Alex Finnie, confided that it’s very unlikely that Williams’ family is behind the theft.

“So, I personally have not seen [a] family [member] taking advantage of my aunt’s money. I haven’t,” she said on Good Morning America.

An emotional Finnie further confirmed that the documentary may be as difficult to watch for her and fans as it was to live through.

“I said I wasn’t gonna cry – because I feel like I’ve cried enough over the last year and a half,” Finnie said. “But what people are gonna see is a broken woman who has had the world on her shoulders for so long – and just cracked.”

The Lifetime documentary will air over the weekend on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.

Wendy Williams felt it was her time to take ownership of her story

Throughout the years, Williams’ downfall has already been well-documented by news outlets and even in real-time. Audiences were given glimpses into the star’s health condition when she passed out live on television. There were also accounts of Williams losing focus while hosting her show, despite her insistence that she was fine.

Where Is Wendy Williams? allows her to take control of her own narrative, according to her niece. Her story is being told with her own words rather than through the words of news outlets that might put their spin on her narrative.

“And when I finally talked with her and I said to her, ‘Aunt Wendy, why are – do you wanna do this?’ You know, ‘You’re – you’re – you’re clearly – the health piece, all of that has to be addressed. Is now the right time?’ And she said, ‘Now is the perfect time because I wanna take ownership of my story,’” Finnie remembered.

Finnie noted that Williams is the documentary’s executive producer, so she had considerable control and input over the final product.

Wendy Williams was recently diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia

It was very recently revealed that Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. It’s the same illness that Bruce Willis is currently living with, and it interferes with the ability to communicate and form coherent thoughts. Williams’ family made the decision to disclose the talk show host’s condition through a statement.

“In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life,” Williams’ family said in a press release. “Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.”

Her family offered two specific reasons for being open about the diagnosis.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” she said. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”