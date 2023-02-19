Ree Drummond’s The Mercantile — 10 Things You Need to Know Before You Go

Ree Drummond’s The Mercantile has become a popular tourist destination for fans of The Pioneer Woman. Located in the Food Network star’s hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, The Mercantile is just one of many attractions that fans can visit to get the full Pioneer Woman experience. If you are planning a summer road trip to Pawhuska, here are 10 things to know before you go.

The Pioneer Woman Red Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

10. Ree Drummond’s hometown is loaded with Airbnb superhosts

If you want to spend more than an afternoon in Pawhuska, you will need a place to stay. Located just steps from The Mercantile are the Prairie Cottages, which are tiny houses you can rent through Airbnb. There are actually a number of superhosts in the area, giving plenty of lodging options to those who wish to avoid a hotel.

9. Pawhuska, Oklahoma, has hotel options for any budget

For fans who want to stay in a hotel, there are a few options in Pawhuska that will fit any budget. The budget-friendly Mabelle has rooms for under $100 per night, complete with four-poster beds, garden views, and vintage decor.

There’s also the Historic Whiting Hotel Suites, which is located near The Mercantile and the rest of downtown Pawhuska. This cozy option features rooms with private balconies and kitchenettes. The luxury hotel in the area is the Frontier Hotel Pawhuska, which has sophisticated wild west decor and stunning rooms with a farmhouse style and tons of country fabrics.

Ree also has her own inn called The Boarding House, a historical building located right off Main Street. It’s a major hot spot in town, and it’s located near The Mercantile.

8. The Lodge only offers tours on certain days

Ree and Ladd Drummond renovated the Lodge on their Oklahoma ranch back in 2008, with plans of using it as a guesthouse. Instead, her blog took off and she became a Food Network star who needed a place to film her show.

Now, the Lodge is where Ree films her episodes and it includes a test kitchen, a prep space, a prop room and an office. You can tour the location on certain days, thanks to Ladd. It was his idea to offer tours.

“The Lodge is 18 miles out of town on an unpaved road. I thought somebody would get a flat tire,” she admitted on The Pioneer Woman blog. “But Ladd pointed out that people are coming all the way to Pawhuska to visit our store and restaurant. He wanted to expand their experience.”

7. Visit The Mercantile when you first get to town

Even if you aren’t ready to eat or shop at The Mercantile when you arrive in Pawhuska, you should still stop by as soon as you get into town if you have plans of touring the Lodge on the Drummond Ranch where The Pioneer Woman is filmed.

Between 8:30 and 4pm, The Mercantile is where you can get your tickets for the Lodge — which is open from 9am to 5pm on tour days. One ticket is issued per group, and an employee there will give you instructions and directions. There is no limit to the number of tickets given out on tour dates, and they are absolutely free.

6. Be ready for long lines

The Pioneer Woman is popular, and Pawhuska attracts thousands of guests throughout the year. If you visit during peak times, you should expect long lines at The Mercantile. They will wrap around the building, but the wait is worth it. The service is fast and the lines move quickly. Just remember to factor in a wait if you are planning to eat at the Merc.

5. Ree Drummond’s The Mercantile serves HUGE portions

When you finally make it to the front of the line and get seated to eat at The Mercantile, be aware that the prices are a bit high and the portions are gigantic. The meals are incredibly delicious, and every plate is loaded with double the food that you need. So, plan on sharing a plate or taking home some doggie bags with enough food for another complete meal.

4. Leave some room in the budget for souvenirs, plus time to browse

When you visit The Mercantile, remember to save some cash for shopping. There is a massive selection of quintessential Oklahoma souvenirs for sale, including Ree Drummond gifts and cookbooks, pottery, and other products made in Oklahoma.

3. You will be talking about the bathroom

Ladies, don’t skip the bathroom when you visit The Mercantile. Even if you don’t need to use it, it’s worth taking a look because it is absolutely beautiful. We promise the bathroom at The Mercantile will be a topic of conversation after your trip to Pawhuska.

2. You don’t have to be shy when touring The Lodge

When you make it out to The Lodge, there are more things to do than just look around and tour The Pioneer Woman set. You can relax in the living room that was decorated by Ree’s assistant Haley Carter, or you can check out the views from the patio.

“We invite people to poke around and open drawers,” Ree says. “Although sometimes I wish I had them organized a little more!”

Many fans have actually written notes or left surprises for Ree in drawers, the fridge, and other unexpected places.

“Not long ago my son Todd found two huge boxes of Eggo waffles someone left. He really appreciated that,” she says. “Those notes and trinkets warm my heart.”

1. Don’t forget the rest of Ree Drummond’s hometown

The Mercantile and The Lodge are the places to go for all things Pioneer Woman, but don’t forget the rest of Pawhuska. Ree also has an ice cream and candy store called Charlie’s Sweet Shop, and her own pizza place called P-Town Pizza.

Just outside of town, there is the Tallgrass Prairie Reserve, where you can see bison in their natural environment. There is also The Constantine Theater, which offers live shows and performances. And, there’s a fabulous antique shop called Sister’s Attic.

Pawhuska is a charming town full of history and culture, with a lot of great places for tourists to visit. Just remember, if you want to visit The Lodge to see where Ree films her show make sure to check the tour date schedule first.

The Pioneer Woman airs weekly on the Food Network.