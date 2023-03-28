Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves Are Disrupting Country Music With New Reality Show

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves are looking for the next big country star, exploring talent from across the globe. The two created the competition series My Kind of Country — now available on Apple TV+.

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves are looking for new country music

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves attend the Draper James Nashville store opening | Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Draper James

There are some big boots to fill in the country industry. Thanks to My Kind of Country, the newest star might be on the horizon. This series is created by actor Witherspoon and Grammy Award-winning artist Musgraves, highlighting unique voices in the genre.

“We got together a long time ago,” Witherspoon said (via ET Online). “We were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors. It’s music brought over from all over the world.”

Reese Witherspoon on the reality series, ‘My Kind of Country’

The production features three mentors — Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck, who each occupy a unique space in the country scene. Guyton is the first Black female solo artist to receive a Grammy nomination in a country category.

Peck often wears a face covering while performing, saying in the series trailer, “My mask allows me to be more vulnerable and share my perspective as a gay country artist.”

“I do think country music is due for a disruption,” Witherspoon added in an interview with Billboard. “We need to talk about why it’s been a closed-door business for so long. I think it’s the voice of the working people, whether that means you live in India, Africa, China, Japan… I think storytelling is storytelling, and we are here to promote great storytellers.”

Musgraves will also make an appearance as herself, offering insight into her experience in the country industry. (The “Follow Your Arrow” singer also faced pushback for her support of legalized mauijana and the LGBTQ+ community.)

The series features four contestants from the United States, as well as five artists from South Africa, two from India, and one from Mexico.

“It’s been really cool for me to be part of this because, since day one, it’s been really important for me to keep reaching out globally, to try to find the people that connect with my music across the world,” Musgraves said in the same Billboard interview.

How to watch ‘My Kind of Country’

The first episode of this reality competition series is already available for streaming, thanks to Apple TV+ — the streaming platform owned by Apple. Because it’s an original for this service, it won’t be broadcast in real time on TV.

For those who don’t already have it, Apple TV+ is included for three months when a person purchases an Apple device and redeems the offer within 90 days. My Kind of Country premiered on March 24 on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the eight-part series debuting across a span of three weeks.