Regé-Jean Page Reveals How He Got His Rear in Shape for ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Actors often go to great lengths to prepare for roles, whether it be changing their body shape or dyeing their hair. Regé-Jean Page is no exception to this rule. The Bridgerton star has been in the spotlight for quite a while now and was even recently named “The most handsome man in the world” by the New York Post. His career has soared to new levels, and now he is opening up about a serious issue. Let’s talk about just how Page got his rear in shape for his role in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Regé-Jean Page’s amazing career

Born in 1990 in London, Page became interested in acting at a young age. After studying at the National Youth Theatre, Rotten Tomatoes reports that the handsome actor appeared in several theatrical performances before going on to attend the prestigious Drama Centre London. It was in 2001 when Page was cast in the television series Gimme 6. After that, the actor made a few guest appearances on British television shows, and before long, appeared on the show Fresh Meat and BBC’s Waterloo Road. Success in these roles led to bigger acting jobs, and soon, Page was starring in the remake of Roots.

Page’s big break came In 2019 when he was cast in Bridgerton as the Duke of Hastings. He earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for the role in 2021. PopBuzz reports that he said of his role “I think it’s immensely important for people to be able to see themselves at their highest elevation. To see that you are worthy of love, romance, glamour, and status.”

Regé-Jean Page reveals he had ‘the best ass of his life’ in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Page appears in the new film Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the actor as the powerful Xenk. Not only does he bring amazing talent to the part, but he looks fantastic while doing it, and fortunately, the actor was willing to share the secret of just how he prepared for the role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said that the training process included “lots of push-ups, lots of sit-ups”, and added that “I got to swing a sword around for a living. Do you know what I mean? That is everything that you’d want growing up. And coming into this, I got really, really good with the swords. It was lots and lots of stunts training, so my thighs were killing me and I had the best ass of my life.” Co-star Michelle Rodriguez was quick to agree, shouting “You could wash clothes on ’em!” as the crowd applauded loudly.

Page later added during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that his training involved “squats, lots of squats.”

Regé-Jean Page’s next projects

Regé-Jean Page attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

According to Daily Research Plot reports that Page’s next project will be to appear in and executive produces The Saint, based on Leslie Charteris’ 1920 novel series. Page isn’t slowing down after that, and recently addressed how he views his life and career.

“I see my life like a big stir fry,” he said. “You throw all the ingredients in and then you stir that thing down and make it simple. You simplify it until you can see the ingredients again and you can actually isolate the flavors and know what you’re doing.”