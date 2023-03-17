‘Bridgerton’: Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor Made a Pact to Have Horrendous Breath During Their Sex Scenes

Bridgerton is one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. Set in the early 1800s, the series follows the Bridgerton siblings as they embark on the marriage market to find love and romance. Season 1 followed Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) whirlwind romance with Simone Bassett (Regé-Jean Page). While the pair had some intense moments, Page says he and Dynevor had a pact to have horrendous breath during their sex scenes.

Here’s what he revealed.

Regé-Jean Page as Simon Bassett and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes are very steamy

Despite the more conservative nature of the era, Bridgerton is a very sexy show, and the sex scenes are quite steamy. “It all serves a larger purpose, and it’s a different story this season,” Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen told The Hollywood Reporter. “Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season, and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

Fans have also learned to expect different things from different relationships and characters. “Every character’s romantic life is different,” explained Shonda Rhimes via Who. “It would be weird if everybody had the same kind of sex life…What is great about season two is it is about longing.”

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor had horrendous breath during their sex scenes

As hot and steamy as things looked between Simon and Daphne in Bridgerton Season 1, it was all very technical. An intimacy coordinator is always present for these kinds of scenes. Also, Regé-Jean Page revealed that he and Phoebe Dynevor had horrendous breath while filming their sex scenes.

We made a pact early on,” Page explained on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It’s one of the things that you do [as an actor], you approach other actors and say, ‘hey, the scene is after lunch. What are our rules? Are we no onions? Are we no garlic? Do we have to get the coffee in early?'” he said. “And then we both were like, ‘actually, I really like coffee, so I don’t mind that on you’. Thank God! So we had a coffee safe-space the whole way through that show.”

Despite their coffee breath, the show came together beautifully.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be very sexy

Fans aren’t certain what strategies Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton had in place for their sex scenes, but it’s clear that Bridgerton Season 3 is expected to be very sexy. Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Sharma in the series, called it “condensation central.”

Moreover, when asked to describe the third season, Coughlan told Entertainment Tonight a single word, “mirror.” Fans of Julia Quinn’s novels picked up on that right away. In the book, Colin tells Penelope that he’s fanaticized about having sex with her in front of a mirror so that she can see how beautiful she is.

However, fans should brace themselves for a rocky toad before the romance unfolds. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”