‘Bridgerton’: Fans Might Be Getting That Infamous ‘Mirror’ Scene Between Colin and Penelope

Bridgerton has enraptured fans since its debut on Netflix. Based on the books by Julia Quinn, the series is set in the early 19th century and focuses on the affluent Bridgerton family. Each season follows a Bridgerton sibling trying to find love and romance in the marriage market.

Bridgerton Season 3 will follow Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Fans of Quinn’s novel might even be getting a visual of that infamous mirror scene between them.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ sex scenes are different every season

Bridgerton fans have complained that season 2 of the series was nowhere as sexy as season 1. However, that’s all for a reason. “Every character’s romantic life is different,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Who. “It would be weird if everybody had the same kind of sex life…What is great about season two is it is about longing.”

Creator Chris Van Dusen also added his two cents. “It all serves a larger purpose ,and it’s a different story this season,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, do share what it is you are reading, the subject matter looks rather interesting. pic.twitter.com/3D51223xtE — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 6, 2022

Colin and Penelope’s mirror sex scene could be in season 3

Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, certainly has some steamy moments. In the book, Colin tells Peneople that he has a fantasy of having sex with her in front of a mirror so that she can see how beautiful she looks naked. Though the scene isn’t exactly played out in the book, Coughlan has hinted that the TV series will be delivering the visuals.

In 2022, Entertainment Tonight chatted with the actor about season 3 and asked her to reveal something about the forthcoming season. She said a single word, “mirror,” while looking particularly cheeky.

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on the show, has already hinted that season 3 is incredibly sexy.

Chatting with E! News, Ashely shared that season 3 is “condensation central.” She explained that it would get “super steamy.”

Miss Penelope Featherington has come a long way since the Hearts and Flowers Ball of past seasons. Something tells me this wallflower will only continue to grow to new heights. pic.twitter.com/dulUsy6GGI — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) September 20, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be different from past seasons

In addition to turning up the steaminess and sexiness, Bridgerton Season 3 is expected to be very other from past seasons. To begin, Colin and Penelope have a long history with one another. Though their friendship will be fractured when the seasons first begin watching their transformation from friends to lovers will undoubtedly be alluring.

Penelope will also find the confidence that fans desperately want her to uncover. Coughlan told E! News that season 3 is “gonna be a lot different.” She revealed that Penelope “finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself.”

Fans are also eager to see if some of Penelope’s confidence stems from a burgeoning friendship she forms with Lady Tilley Arnold, portrayed by Hannah New. According to Deadline, Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”