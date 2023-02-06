‘Bridgerton’: Colin Will Be Trying to Win Back Penelope’s Friendship in Season 3

Bridgerton Season 3 will likely premiere on Netflix this year. The drama series is based on the romance and glamour of the 19th-century regency era in Britain. The show follows the upper-class Bridgerton siblings as they find love on the marriage market. Season 3 will center on the relationship between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

However, Colin must first win back Penleope’s friendship in season 3.

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will center on Colin and Penelope

Though the Bridgerton TV series is adapted from Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name, the TV show no longer follows the same order as the books.

“There’s eight Bridgerton siblings so there are eight books. We are definitely planning on following each one of their romantic stories,” executive producer Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight. “We are not necessarily going in order. But we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their story.”

Season 3 is slated to skip over book three, An Offer From A Gentleman, which showcases the love life of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson). Instead, it will focus on Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, which is the romance between Colin and Penelope.

I try ~not~ to share swag photos anymore, but this gift from the BRIDGERTON team is the first official/on the record confirmation I’ve seen that a certain queen’s story is coming sooner rather than later. ?☕️? pic.twitter.com/oGNnXnjt8y — Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) January 31, 2023

Colin will try to win back Penelope’s friendship

A Bridgerton gift box was sent out to critics, and one of them posted the text from the box on Twitter, which gave some details about season 3. It read in part,

Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope. the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

It will be interesting to see how Colin wins back Penelope’s trust because it certainly won’t happen overnight.

Brothers B and C, for your viewing pleasure. pic.twitter.com/iAkzeAeB4D — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 21, 2022

Colin will need to have a major transformation in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

As she becomes more confident in her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, Penelope will learn what it means to be a truly independent woman. However, she won’t be the only one going through a major character evolution. Colin is worldly and well-read, but he will need to undergo a major transformation to earn Penelope’s friendship and trust again.

For so long, Colin has been focused on differentiating himself from his brothers, but now he will need to truly find his path. “He really is in love with the idea of doing the right thing more than the thing itself,” Rhimes said in the book Inside Bridgerton via Entertainment Weekly. “But I do love him for it, this fixation on honor. I think it’s very interesting.”

Newton added, “I think he’s drawn to the idea of not being like every other Bridgerton, of distinguishing himself and not doing exactly what’s expected of him.”