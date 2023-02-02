‘Bridgerton’: Here’s What We Know About the Season 3 Delay

Netflix fans have been obsessed with Bridgerton since season one. The drama series centers on love, family, and romance. Season 3 will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, there has been no word yet on when the new season will premiere.

Here’s what we know about the reported Bridgerton Season 3 delay.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will showcase the tension between Penelope and Colin

Fans of the regency era series know that Penelope has been in a love with Colin for half of her lifetime. She has always overextended herself and made herself available to him. However, at the end of season 2, she overheard Colin that he would never see her as a romantic interest which deeply hurt her feelings.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

Here’s what we know about the season 3 delay

Though Bridgerton Season 2 debuted in March 2022, fans don’t believe the third season will premiere anytime soon. In fact, there have been whispers about a delay. Daily Mail has reported that production was briefly halted because creator/producer Shonda Rhimes was unhappy with some of the scripts.

The source told Daily Mail, “Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it. We have been told that it needs the fun back, so there are changes, which of course, means delays. One thing is for sure, though, the production team wants to get it right for Bridgerton fans, so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past. There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with, so she wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”

Fans aren’t certain how true this is, but they are crossing their fingers for a Bridgerton Season 3 summer 2023 debut.

Would you care to divulge of whom you speak, Your Majesty? pic.twitter.com/EM7j1BreAB — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) October 11, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will showcase a brand new character

Though this new season is slated to focus on Penelope and Colin and the shift from their platonic friendship into a romantic union, fans can expect a bumpy road ahead. Moreover, with the divide between Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Penelope may find herself seeking friendship elsewhere.

Actor Hannah New has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. According to Deadline, Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

It seems like Penelope could learn a thing or two about confidence from Lady Tilley.