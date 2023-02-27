‘Queen Charlotte’: Where Was the ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Filmed?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on Netflix this spring. The series is set to follow a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who reluctantly arrives in England in preparation for her arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest). The London that fans will see in the show is much different than the one showcased in Bridgerton.

As fans await the Bridgerton prequel, some filming locations have been revealed.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley, and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ release date

Earlier this week, Netflix announced that the Bridgerton prequel focused on Queen Charlotte would debut its six episodes on May 4.

“It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power,” creator Shonda Rhimes told Tudum. “Where do you find the power in that? When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard, love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”

A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date. pic.twitter.com/IPAP6uxcWD — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 14, 2023

Where was ‘Queen Charlotte’ filmed?

Like Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte was filmed all across England. The Wilton House near Salisbury, Wiltshire, is used as Lady Danbury’s home, while Clyvedon Castle is the backdrop for Queen Charlotte’s palace.

Belton House, a 17th-century country house seen in 2006’s Jane Eyre and BBC’s Pride and Prejudice, is also a significant location for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. However, since much of the production details remain under wraps, it’s unknown what setting it will represent.

The Assembly rooms in Bath will also be used in the production. They’ve previously been used in Bridgerton as a part of Lady Danbury’s estate.

Netflix may have also used the Kew Gardens, where the real-life Queen Charlotte built a cottage, or her estate Frogmore Cottage which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now own.

Prepare yourselves for the love story that shook the monarchy. Behold the cover for #QueenCharlotte, a new novel inspired by the upcoming series. Available in the U.S. on May 9th. Pre-order: https://t.co/9ylHQuukis pic.twitter.com/6A57D14WNW — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 16, 2023

Queen Charlotte and King George in ‘Bridgerton’ don’t have a happy ending.

While Bridgerton is all about burgeoning romances between the Bridgerton siblings and their respective love interests, Queen Charlotte’s love story has ended. Though she and King George are still together, the king is rarely seen on-screen, and it’s clear that he has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, which is devastating to Charlotte.

Rhimes wanted to clarify that all love stories don’t get the happy endings they deserve.

“Marriages can be complex, and the endings can be complex, and you can understand that in very real ways,” she told Tudum. “I loved delving into the romance between Charlotte and King George, I thought that was really fascinating and I really wanted to be able to show people what that kind of love is like, even though they already know how it ends up. I thought that was a challenge and thought that’d be exciting.”