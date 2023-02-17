‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Teases the Longstanding Loyalty of Brimsley – What Do We Know About Him?

Bridgerton fans are getting a deeper look into a young Charlotte’s road to becoming queen and falling in love. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel exploring how Charlotte was thrust into an arranged marriage. While the series will also include a young Lady Danbury and a Violet Ledger, fans meet the younger version of another character. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story introduces young Brimsley, always five steps behind his queen.

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley with Golda Rosheuvel in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ gives backstory into fan-favorite characters

The prequel series storyline does not take place in the original book series. Instead, it interweaves the true story of the historical Queen Charlotte and the character fans know in Bridgerton. India Amarteifio stars as young Queen Charlotte as she ventures to England for an arranged marriage. Having never met the king, she is less than excited. Netflix released the first teaser of Charlotte trying to scale a wall to escape. Unknown to her, the handsome man she meets is the king.

On Feb. 14, Netflix released the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser with Charlotte defiant over becoming queen and having to marry. But the series teases an intense level of sexual tension as Charlotte, and King George begin to fall in love. All the while, Charlotte feels the overbearing weight of ruling a monarch and having to change it for the greater good.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ties in Lady Danbury and the future Violet Bridgerton. Arsema Thomas stars as young Lady Danbury. She is a strong-headed woman who becomes Charlotte’s closest ally. Fans will finally see her marriage and possibly what led her to become a widow. Instead of being Mrs. Bridgerton, actor Connie Jenkins-Greig stars as young Violet Ledger.

Fans get a special treat and will also meet the young Brimsley in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Netflix released an official still of the prequel series with young Charlotte being followed by Brimsley. The ever-loyal servant has a penchant for gossip like the queen in Bridgerton, but what else do we know?

Brimsely is a mysterious character who does Queen Charlotte’s bidding in ‘Bridgerton’

In Bridgerton, Brimsley is always by the queen’s side as her gossip-mongering secretary. According to the prequel, Brimsley has been with her for years and explains his loyalty to her and why he is also obsessed with the ton gossip like she is. When out and about, he is always five steps behind her. But not much is known about Brimsley. He first appears in the Diamond of the First Water episode and makes his last appearance in The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Throughout the series, fans see him relay information to the queen or run errands for her. He is present during every introduction of eligible girls for marriage. When the queen needs her special red snuff in Bridgerton, she sends Brimsley. When Eloise and the queen become involved in unmasking Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton Season 2, Brimsley investigated possible suspects.

Beyond what fans see in the series, personal details about Brimsley’s life are kept secret. He is simply the queen’s shadow.

Actor Sam Clemmett will play young Brimsley in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Actor Hugh Sachs plays the role of Brimsley in Netflix’s Bridgerton series. He will reprise his role for the third season and the following installments. But for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, young Brimsley will be played by Sam Clemmett.

Clemmett is a British actor who played an infamous character in a well-known play. Fans will remember him for his role as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The play, written by Jack Thorne, takes place 19 years after the events of the original Harry Potter books. It follows Harry Potter, now the Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement at the Ministry of Magic, and his son as he attends his first year at Hogwarts.

In his career, Clemmett has had guest roles on British series and played the role of Yuri in the Tom Holland movie Cherry. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will be his first major cast role in a series.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will air on May 4 on Netflix.