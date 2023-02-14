‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Teaser Reveals Sexual Tension, the Tragic Story of a Future Queen, and Release Date

Bridgerton fans finally get the first teaser of the story that started it all. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story takes fans into the past of a young Charlotte as she is taken to a new land, meets her future husband, falls in love, and deals with the strict confines of becoming a future ruler. Will the young queen have her voice heard and inspire a new generation? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser reveals heartache, friendships, and a release date.

Corey Mylchreest and India Ria Amarteifio star in ‘Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story’ teaser | via Netflix

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ will explore Charlotte’s journey of falling in love with the king

In 2022, fans got their first sneak peek at the Bridgerton prequel series and Charlotte’s first encounter with her future husband. India Ria Amarteifio arrives on screen as the younger version of the famed character from the Netflix series. By her side is Corey Mylchreest as King George for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The sneak peek held promise as Charlotte tries to escape from meeting the king, unaware the man before her is her future husband.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story official teaser reveals a captivating love story that will unfold. As fans know, the real-life story behind the character details that Charlotte left her home to marry the King, despite never meeting him in person. While expecting a toad and self-righteous king, he is anything but. He introduces himself to Charlotte as himself with no title.

But Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has turmoil as Charlotte may not be too keen on falling in love immediately. Charlotte has always been known as a strong character and might have trouble adapting to life as a queen and wife. The teaser has fans giddy as it promises a steamy and tantalizing love story for Charlotte and King George. Scenes showcase admiring glances and subtle touches but also defiance.

Above all, the prequel series will keep in tune with Bridgerton‘s overall theme of sexual tension. The teaser reveals scenes of the two characters giving in to temptations and heat-raising moments.

Will Queen Charlotte rewrite the rules of the kingdom in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’?

The official synopsis for the prequel series has a young Charlotte exploring her own strength as she has no choice but to become queen. But Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story sets out to explore how her actions led to the integrated Ton fans recognize in Bridgerton. Upon her arrival, she was not what anyone expected, and Charlotte will set forth to create a new monarch.

The Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser has Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) forcefully tell Charlotte, “Your marriage is the business of this country! This cannot go wrong.” Charlotte has the weight of expectations and a monarch on her shoulders. A young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), says to her new friend, “You are the first of your kind. You must secure your position.” A young Charlotte will soon prove she is not someone to be messed with.

“It’s very much about how do you survive in a world in which you have no power. Where do you find the power in that?” explained Shonda Rhimes to Collider. The prequel series will spotlight “a love story that changed the world” and the journey of a young woman to claim her voice in an overbearing monarch.

The prequel series will have a May release date

While fans eagerly await Bridgerton Season 3, Netflix will release the prequel series in 2023. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to premiere on May 4. Like the other Bridgerton installments, the prequel will release all episodes at once at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. The series is expected to have six episodes in total.

The prequel series will give fans an inside look into the backstory of some of their favorite characters. Fans will learn about the life of a young Lady Danbury, her growing friendship with Charlotte, and her marriage. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser also introduced Lady Bridgerton but has not revealed a first look at her younger version, played by Connie Jenkins-Greig. According to IMDb, fans will meet Lady Vivian Ledger, her mother, played by Katie Brayben.