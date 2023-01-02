‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: First Look at Young Lady Danbury Has Her Poised as Ever – and a Further Look Into Her Story

Netflix is underway into its prequel Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Fans will see their fan-favorite developed characters of the ton before they were mothers, queens, and ladies of the house. The prequel series takes fans into the journey of a young queen Charlotte as she is forced into an arranged marriage. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story also dives into the backstory of Lady Danbury, her marriage, and her inherent independence.

Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | via Netflix

Lady Danbury is considered one of the most influential women in ‘Bridgerton’

Set in the Regency era, the ton is about social status, class, wealth, and upholding expectations. While the young women of the ton are announced ready for suitors, a few women help uphold society and keep these women in line. One of them is Lady Danbury, played by actor Adjoa Andoh. In Bridgerton, Lady Danbury is considered one of the most influential and powerful women in London’s high society.

She is a close friend of the queen Charlotte and a friend of the Bridgerton family. In the first season, she was a dear friend to Simon Basset’s mother. She was later responsible for raising him as a respectable Duke. Fans also know that Lady Danbury has a strong say in the couples of the season. Her influence pushed Daphne and Simon together.

But not much is known about Lady Danbury in the first season. In Bridgerton Season 2, she has the Sharma sisters and their mother as her guest for the courting season. For Edwina and Kate, she also becomes a voice of reason. Kate wants to find her sister a suitor in Bridgerton Season 2 but battles her growing emotions for Anthony.

When Kate claims she will become a lonesome governess like her, Lady Danbury corrects her by saying she is a widow who has lived a full life and earned her independence. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will dive deeper into Lady Danbury’s younger years as she becomes an ally to the queen and is married to an older man.

Young Lady Danbury becomes a newfound friend in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

The first teaser for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story displayed a young Charlotte trying to escape from her future husband and king, whom she has never met. In a turn of events, she unknowingly meets him. Fans got a new look into Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with the first photo of actor Arsema Thomas as a young Lady Danbury.

Thomas wears an extravagantly tight bodiced gown with a stunning diamond necklace and earrings. Young Lady Danbury’s tall wig is also a spectacle. Like always, the younger version looks poised and in control.

Introducing Arsema Thomas as Young Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.



Coming to Netflix in 2023. pic.twitter.com/evED6D1QV0 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2023

For the prequel series, the storyline will explore Lady Danbury’s growing relationship with the queen and her influence on her as a confidant and friend. But one of the biggest takeaways from the prequel is learning more about her marriage.

According to People, “the series finds Agatha under the thumb of a much older husband when uses develops a friendship with new-to-the-throne monarch Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to find a way into society. It’s a mutually beneficial as Agatha uses her social savvy and hard-won marital expertise to secure her role as a guiding light for the queen.” Actor Cyril Nri was cast in the role of Lord Danbury, but fans have yet to see him in a sneak peek for the prequel.

Who is actor Arsema Thomas in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’?

Actor India Amarteifio plays the role of the young queen Charlotte. Actor Corey Mylchreest as King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Arsema Thomas joins the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as Lady Danbury.

Thomas is a rising actor like many of her co-stars. Before joining the Bridgerton prequel, she played the role of Christie for one episode in the 2021 series One Touch. In 2022, the actor played a supporting role in the movie Redeeming Love. The movie focuses on a female protagonist who was born into prostitution at a young age and wonders if she will ever find love. Thomas played the role of Rebecca.

With a friendship that runs this deep, a mere glance is needed to communicate one's innermost thoughts. pic.twitter.com/xIrI0DqcIu — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 15, 2022

Thomas’s co-star, Cyril Nri, who plays Lord Danbury, is known for his role in the British TV series The Bill. In his career, he has played multiple roles on stage and on-screen. He has had roles in Law & Order UK, Cucumber, the Doctor Who spinoff Class, and Noughts and Crosses.