‘Bridgerton’: Fans Are Bracing Themselves for a Major Death in Season 3

Bridgerton fans have been more than eager to see the Netflix series return to the small screen for season 3. However, everything won’t be all about romance and balls. While Lady Whistledown will undoubtedly still be causing havoc, fans are also bracing themselves for a major death in the new season.

Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton books reveal some major clues.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson in ‘Bridgerton’| Liam Daniel/ Netflix

Cast of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

While many of the core cast of the series will return for season 3, the main characters of the forthcoming season are Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence to attract the perfect husband.”

The series is also expected to expand outward into the inner lives of other characters.

Marina Thompson ‘Bridgerton’ death

In the Bridgerton novels, Marina (Ruby Barker), who deals with mental illness, takes her own life. As a result, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) writes to Marina’s widower, Sir Phillip Crane (Chris Fulton), to express her condolences. Some years later, the pair connected. These events play out in Quinn’s fourth Bridgerton book, To Sir Philip With Love.

Fans believe that Bridgerton writers will stay faithful to the books regarding Marina’s character arch. However, though much less popular other fans believe that a divorce would be kinder to the character.

Historically, divorces weren’t popular then, and Marina’s whole reason for marrying Sir Phillip was to save herself from a life of ostracization. Only time will tell what the writers decide.

Aside from saying that the new season would debut at some point this year, Netflix has not announced a release date for the third season of Bridgerton. However, that does not mean they have completely left fans high and dry. The Bridgerton prequel limited series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, will debut on May 4.

Set in 1761, some fifty-plus years before Bridgerton, the series will follow the young German princess as she arrives in England for her arranged marriage.

“It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power,” creator Shonda Rhimes told Tudum. “Where do you find the power in that? When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard, love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”

Knowing that Queen Charlotte’s (India Amarteifio) story gets a little dark, it could be that Bridgerton won’t give fans a major death this season.