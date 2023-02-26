Bridgerton has been a fan favorite on Netflix since the series premiered in 2020. The TV show is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. Set in the 19th century, the show centers on the marriage market of the era and the Bridgerton siblings who try their hand in it.

Many fans knew about Quinn’s books before the show, but for those who haven’t read the books, it might be helpful to read them after watching the series.

How many ‘Bridgerton’ book are there?

Eight books make up the original Bridgerton book series. In order, those books include,

Book 1: The Duke and I

Book 2: The Viscount Who Loved Me

Book 3: An Offer From A Gentleman

Book 4: Romancing Mr. Bridgerton

Book 5: To Sir Phillip, With Love

Book 6: When He Was Wicked

Book 7: It’s In His Kiss

Book 8: On The Way to the Wedding

However, those aren’t the only books in the Bridgerton Universe. Quinn has also published The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, which are short stories addressing what happens to all couples as they age. Additionally, the author has published two single short books about Lady Whistledown.

Now that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is being released on Netflix, Quinn has teamed up with Shonda Rhimes to write a prequel novel about the character. “Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write, and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes told The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Bridgerton’ fans shouldn’t read the books first

There have been many film and TV adaptation of books. Typically, the books are way better than the image seen on screen. However, there are reasons why Bridgerton fans shouldn’t read Quinn’s book series before tuning in the Netflix series.

First, the books are way tamer than the Netflix series, so fans expecting to read spicy deials might be disappointed. Moreover, major moments in the books are omitted in the series, which could be disappointing for those who read the books first.

Finally, the TV series is no longer moving in the same order as the book series. Season 3 has skipped over the events of book three, An Offer From A Gentleman. Instead the upcoming season will follow, book four, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be released later this year

Though Netflix has not announced a release date, fans know that Bridgerton Season 3 will chronicle the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The pair won’t be on the best of terms when the new season debuts.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Now that Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) knows that Penelope is Lady Whistledown and the friends have fallen out as a result, this might also play into the love story.