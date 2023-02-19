‘Bridgerton’: A Fan Theory Suggests Penelope’s Lady Whistledown Reveal Will Be Extremely Dramatic

Based on the best-selling novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has been a fan favorite since it debuted on Netflix in 2020. Set in 19th-century London, the series follows the affluent “ton” of the city who marry off their sons and daughters each year. The series centers on the eight Bridgerton siblings as they all try their hands at love.

Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) are the central focus of season 3. However, the dramatic reveal of Penelope’s alter ego, Lady Whistledown, could complicate their romance plans.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

Penelope and Colin will be the focus on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Since the TV series is no longer following in the same order as Quinn’s novels, Penelope and Colin will be the focus of Bridgerton Season 3. However, it won’t be all longing looks and sexy moments between the pair.

When the third season of the series opens, the duo won’t even be on good terms.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Colin will learn Penelope is Lady Whistledown in a very dramatic way

In Quinn’s novels, Colin learns the truth about Penelope’s secret before they become engaged. It’s a moment with little drama and fanfare. The moment instead leads to the first steamy encounter between the pair. However, the TV version of Bridgerton always goes for a much more dramatic flair.

It’s possible that Colin could learn that Penelope is Lady Whistledown after they are already married. After all, being with Colin is something Penelope has wanted for so long; finally getting it and then immediately putting a conflict between them would undoubtedly make for amazing television.

Colin could learn of Penelope’s secret through Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Penelope’s former best friend which could cause a great deal of chaos.

Lady Whistledown will be ruthless in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Though Penelope has lost her best friend because of her alter ego, Lady Whistledown, fans should not expect her to temper things down in season 3. In fact, some fans believe that the acclaimed gossiper will be even more ruthless in the new season.

Now that Eloise can hold her secret over her head, it’s likely Penelope will go to extremes to protect her identity, especially since she’s on the marriage market herself. Paranoia tends to push people to their limits, and fans already saw how far Penelope was willing to maintain her status when she ruined Eloise’s reputation in season 2.

Also, before he does learn the truth, once Colin does begin to show a romantic interest in Penelope, she’ll likely try to keep her secret hidden from him at all costs.