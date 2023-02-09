‘Bridgerton’: Season 3 Is Going to Be Very Different, Nicola Coughlan Says

Bridgerton Season 3 will debut on Netflix sometime this year. The acclaimed series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name. Season 3 will showcase the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While Bridgerton focuses on the marriage market of the era, Coughlan has promised that the new season will be a lot different than previous seasons.

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

In ‘Bridgerton’ Penelope will be struggling on the marriage market at the beginning of season 3

In the third season of Bridgerton, Penelope is finally set to make her debut on the marriage market. Though she’s found confidence in her writing as Lady Whistledown, her personal confidence has never been where it should be, especially since she’s always dealt with her mother and sisters’ snide comments. Because of this, when Bridgerton Season 3 opens, Penelope will be struggling in the marriage market.

A TV critic shared their Bridgerton gift box on Twitter, which included a description of the forthcoming season. It reads in part,

Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Penelope actor says the character will be very different this season

Though she lacks confidence initially, Penelope will be very different this season. She will have to break out from under her mother’s thumb. Moreover, amid her falling out with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), she will be a bit of a lone wolf.

During an interview with E! News, Coughlan hinted that season 3 is “gonna be a lot different.” She added that Penelope “finally becomes a woman in season three and comes into herself.”

Fans are eager to see how Penelope navigates this new chapter in her life. Hopefully, a budding friendship with a new character will also aid in her transformation. Hannah New has been cast as Lady Tilley Arnold.

According to Deadline, Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will be even sexier than past seasons

Once Penelope does undergo her transformation with her confidence, Colin will undoubtedly see her in a new light. As a result, Bridgerton fans should brace themselves for an ultra-sexy season.

Simone Ashley, who stars as Kate Sharma, called season 3 “condensation central.” She told E! News. “I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts. When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She explained that the season was full of “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”