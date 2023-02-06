‘Bridgerton’: Simone Ashley Recalls Her Most Memorable Scene From Season 2

Bridgerton has become of Netflix’s biggest hits. The drama series is based on Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series. Set in Britain in the early 19th century, the show focuses on the marriage market in regency-era London. Season 1 of the series followed Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynover) debut on the marriage market. Season 2 focused on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Bridgerton Season 3 is on the horizon, but Ashley still reflects on her most memorable scene from season 2.

(L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma | Liam Daniel/Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will showcase a different side of Kate

While the third season of Bridgerton will center on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), fans will still see a glimpse of some of their season 2 favs.

Kate will be stepping into her new role as Viscountess, which brings much more trepidation than she was prepared for.

“Even though she comes across as fierce, people like that are sometimes the softest on the inside,” Ashley told Vogue. “They develop that skin because they’re vulnerable. You see her insecurities and fears. She’s f**king nervous, and I think there’s strength in admitting that.

Simone Ashley calls her most memorable scene from season 2

From the simpering tension to Kate’s no-nonsense attitude to that intense wedding scene, there were many memorable moments from Bridgerton Season 2. However, for Ashley, one scene sticks out above the rest. The actor told Elle,

I will always remember riding horses in Windsor Park with Johnny [Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton] for the horse scenes in season two. I think we filmed in the summer, and it was just one of the most surreal experiences of my life. We didn’t really have time for any silly blooper moments or crazy stories while filming, but that idyllic moment riding horses through Windsor Park was a really memorable moment in my career.

Truly this sequence does sound like a dream to film.

Fans will learn more about Kate’s backstory in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Though Anthony and Kate won’t be the focus of season 3, fans can look forward to seeing the duo settled into married life. Moreover, Ashley has revealed that fans will learn even more about Kate’s backstory, which has been somewhat shrouded in mystery up until now.

“I’m really excited,” she told Grazia. “What’s so special about Bridgeton is that every season there’s a new focus on a new love story. So in season three, I’m really excited for everyone to see Penelope and Collin’s love story unfold because it’s been a long time coming.’ Adding, ‘But I’m equally as excited for everyone to see Kate settling into the Bridgerton family and a little bit more of her backstory as well.”

Now that Penelope and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) have fallen out, it will be interesting to see if Eloise begins leaning more on Kate.