‘Bridgerton’: Fans Shouldn’t Expect Season 3 Anytime Soon

Bridgerton Season 3 is currently in the works at Netflix. The beloved TV series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling books of the same name. Season 3 will follow the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

While fans are eager for more Bridgerton, season 3 won’t be out anytime soon.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

About ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Fans are eager to see the third installment of Bridgerton. After all, this season puts fan favorites, Penelope and Colin together. Moreover, the series no longer follows the Bridgerton book series, which will likely provide several surprises.

The season is already starting off on a different note. Penelope will no longer be close with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), and she’s gotten over Colin.

“Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

When will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 be released?

Fans shouldn’t expect the see new episodes of Bridgerton anytime soon. Daily Mail reports that filming for the new season was briefly halted for rewrites. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes apparently felt a certain plot point had gotten too dark. A source told Daily Mail,

Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it. We have been told that it needs the fun back, so there are changes, which of course, means delays. One thing is for sure, though, the production team wants to get it right for Bridgerton fans, so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past. There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with, so she wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.

Filming has resumed, with background actors covering up their period piece costuming with long coats. However, with filming ongoing in Greenwich, London, as recently as this week, it will take some time for the episodes to be finalized and placed through post-production so that the entire season can debut at once. It’s likely that a holiday debut is on the horizon.

Fret not Miss Featherington, for we all have heard that the most epic love tales begin as friendships. pic.twitter.com/b9uZX5NN66 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) November 8, 2022

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 behind the scenes

While rumors have swirled about delays, rewrites, and dark storylines, fans have gotten some nuggets of information about what they can truly expect from Bridgerton Season 3. Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Sharma in the 19th-century set series, explained that the chemistry between Penelope and Benidenict this season is “condensation central.”

“I’m very happy when I’m reading the scripts,” Ashley told E! News. “When I receive them, I’ve got a beaming smile on my face.” She revealed that the season was full of “Polin, love, and new beginnings.”

Though fans may have to wait until the very end of the year to get into the third season of the show, it appears that it will be well worth the wait.

Luckily, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Origin Story will likely premiere in the coming weeks.