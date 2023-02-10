‘Bridgerton’: Penelope Will Have Her Eye On A New Man At The Beginning Of Season 3

Bridgerton has been a mega-hit on Netflix since its initial debut. The series is based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling book series. Set in the early 19th century, the show chronicles the marriage market of the era.

Season 3 will showcase the romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). However, Penelope will have her eye on a new man when season 3 begins.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in ‘Bridgerton’ | Liam Daniel/Netflix

In ‘Bridgerton’ Penelope will have a brand-new look in season 3

After years of being forced to wear a tragic yellow color at her mother’s behest, Penelope is set to debut a brand new look in Bridgerton Season 3. In photos from the season 3 set, Penelope can be seen wearing a gorgeous blue gown with her hair beautifully styled.

Her makeup has also been elevated. Her new high glam look includes a smoky eye, blush, and an ornately styled updo with her curls framing her face.

Fans believe that Penelope has gotten some of her fashion tips from newcomer Lady Tilley (Hannah New). Deadline reports that Lady Tilley is “a firebrand widow. Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

Lady Penelope Bridgerton will have her eye on a new man

Along with her brand new look, Penelope will also be garnering some interest in some new men in season 3. “I’ve heard there’s a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it,” Coughlan told E! News. “Into London society.”

Though the actor has remained tight-lipped about this new suitor, some Bridgerton casting news has hinted at who this man might be.

E! News is reporting that actors Daniel Francis, Sam Philips, and James Phoon have all joined the cast of Bridgerton for the forthcoming season. The actors are set to portray three new eligible bachelors in the marriage market. Now that Penelope is very much over Colin, one of these men could undoubtedly be someone that Penelope gets serious about.

Mr. Colin Bridgerton, perhaps your eyes are giving away what your lips are too scared to say. pic.twitter.com/u6CXIbQ0AV — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 8, 2022

Does Colin Bridgerton marry Penelope?

Penelope will be focused on other men in the ton because she and Colin won’t be on good terms when the new season of Bridgerton begins. “Hurt by overhearing Colin disparage her to his friends, Penelope is focused on finding a husband who will respect her independence so she may continue her double life as Lady Whistledown,” Deadline reports. “Colin is back from his summer travels and is disheartened to receive Penelope’s cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin helps Penelope boost her confidence so as to attract the perfect husband.”

Apparently, Colin’s tutelage will be far too good because he will find himself romantically interested in his friend, something he swore he would never do.