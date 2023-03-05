‘Queen Charlotte’: Where Does the Show Fit in the ‘Bridgerton’ Timeline?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will premiere on Netflix in the coming months. The historical drama series will center on young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), who reluctantly arrives in England for her arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest). The London that fans will see in the show is much different than the one showcased in Bridgerton.

As fans await the Bridgerton prequel, some filming locations have been revealed.

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ | Netflix/Liam Daniel

Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff release date

Netflix has announced that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on May 4. The limited prequel series consists of just six episodes. The official Netflix description reads,

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Creator Shonda Rhimes told Tudum. “It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power.”

Prepare yourselves for the love story that shook the monarchy. Behold the cover for #QueenCharlotte, a new novel inspired by the upcoming series. Available in the U.S. on May 9th. Pre-order: https://t.co/9ylHQuukis pic.twitter.com/6A57D14WNW — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 16, 2023

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ timeline

The first season of Bridgerton follows Daphene Bridgerton’s debut on the marriage market, which happens to be the summer of 1813. The second season is set exactly one year later, in 1814. However, Queen Charlotte arrived in England from her homeland of Germany in 1761, some 52 years before the beginning of Bridgerton.

Since she and King George wed within a few hours of meeting one another, by the time Bridgerton fans meet the queen, she has been reigning for more than five decades.

A young man most fit for the throne. Introducing Corey Mylchreest as King George in #QueenCharlotte: A Bridgerton Story. pic.twitter.com/bBqncRqn08 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) February 7, 2023

Queen Charlotte and King George’s complex love story

No love story in Bridgerton has been straightforward, and though Queen Charlotte arrives in England long before the first season of Bridgerton, her love affair with King George also has twists and turns.

“It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power,” creator Shonda Rhimes told Tudum. “Where do you find the power in that? When I think about this series and what I want audiences to take away from it, I think the most important thing is I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love, love is hard, love is difficult, love has many layers, and I also want them to take away the idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.”

In the novel Queen Charlotte that Rhimes wrote with Bridgerton author Julia Quinn fans will learn even more about the mysterious king. The official description of the book reveals, “[Queen Charlotte’s] fire and independence were exactly what she needed because George had secrets . . . secrets with the potential to shake the very foundations of the monarchy. “