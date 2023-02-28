‘Queen Charlotte’: Fans Are Going to Learn About the Queen’s Origin Story in the ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel

Bridgerton’s highly anticipated prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will debut on Netflix on May 4. From creator Shonda Rhimes, fans will learn more about Queen Charlotte (portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel in Bridgerton). In this series, the young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) is about to embark on an arranged marriage to King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Bridgerton has given fans much insight into the Bridgerton family and other affluent families. However, so much of who Queen Charlotte is remains shrouded in mystery. Now fans will finally learn more about her origin story.

The Queen Charlotte ‘Bridgerton’ trailer reveals a lot

Fans are thrilled with the revelations in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser trailer. The young queen is seen reluctantly coming to London for her arranged marriage. She doesn’t exactly receive a warm welcome from the ton and must learn to navigate things with only one ally Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), by her side. However, what Charlotte doesn’t expect is her attraction and chemistry with King George.

“It’s very much about how you survive in a world in which you have no power,” Rhimes told Tudum.

Queen Charlotte’s origin story will be uncovered

There is so much about Queen Charlotte that remains unknown. It’s been hinted that the elite classes were separated by race and background before she arrived in London. It’s clear about the marriage between Charlotte and George, but fans still have so many questions about the queen’s lineage and origin story. Luckily, all of that will be uncovered in the prequel series.

“We’re going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We’re not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in. I think that’s really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track,” Rosheuvel told E! News. “I think it’s really going to be interesting to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love.”

Queen Charlotte and King George’s love story will be unpacked

Fans have already met Queen Charlotte and King George in Bridgerton. While the queen is focused on her parities and gossip, the king stays locked away in the castle. It’s been clear since Bridgerton Season 1 that he’s dealing with dementia of some sort. Now with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, fans will watch the couple’s love story unfold.

“Marriages can be complex, and the endings can be complex, and you can understand that in very real ways,” Shonda Rhimes explained to Tudum. “I loved delving into the romance between charlotte and King George; I thought that was fascinating, and I wanted to be able to show people what that kind of love is like, even though they already know how it ends up. I thought that was a challenge and thought that’d be exciting.”

This will be a very different romance than what fans have been used to seeing.