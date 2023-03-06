‘Bridgerton’: Penelope and Colin’s Love Story Has Been Foreshadowed Since Season 1

In Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton love story has been foreshadowed since season 1. While some fans were confused that the series would no longer follow the same order as the Bridgerton book series, it makes a lot of sense.

Here’s how the Netflix series has foreshadowed the romance from the beginning.

What will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 be about?

The third season of Bridgerton will follow the romance between Colin and Penelope. Fans will recall that the pair have always been relatively close. Penelope is (or was) best friends with Colin’s sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie), so the team has always been close to one another.

While Colin has always appreciated Penelope’s friendship, especially because she’s often the only one who can be bothered to write to him consistently when traveling, he’s never seen her as anything more than a friend.

For her part, Penelope had been in love with Colin forever. However, her feelings shifted at the end of season 2. During a ball, the duo danced, and Colin told Penelope she was special. However, she later overheard him telling his friends that he would never court her or consider her in a romantic light.

Penelope and Colin’s love story has been foreshadowed since season 1

Fans of Quinn’s novels were stunned to learn that the series would no longer follow the book order. Instead of focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s romance, as described in book 3, the series will move to book four. Polin’s love story has been hinted at from Bridgerton’s Season 1 premiere.

In season 1, Colin told Penelope he’d sworn off women before falling for her cousin, Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker). To stop that romance, Penelope reveals Marina’s secret pregnancy through her alter ego Lady Whistledown which ends that romance.

In season 2, with Marina married and out of the picture, Penelope got closer to Colin. However, things became complicated with Eloise uncovered her Lady Whistledown identity, and she heard Colin dismissing her as a romantic prospect.

All of these things will lead fans into season 3.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will wrap soon

Fans are hoping that the third season of Bridgerton will debut around the holiday season, just like the first season did. Since Netflix has promised that the season will premiere in 2023, this seems pretty likely, especially since filming is slated to end sometime soon.

There had been some concerns about the dark tone of the series and some sex scenes, so Bridgerton producers asked the writers to head back to the writer’s room for some rewrites and reshooting. Fans in the U.K. are still spotting extras on set. However, Coughlan has given an update about standing at the center of the third season.

“It’s been one of the best experiences of my life. I’m really sad thinking of it being over but also happy I can finally sleep,” she told the Evening Standard via Express U.K.